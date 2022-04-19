In an era where social media, video games and other activities pull kids away from sports, youth soccer is not immune.
Brian Trapp, the new president of the McMinn United Futbol Club, is hoping to reverse that trend.
Trapp, who is new to the area and is the senior paster at East Athens Baptist Church, has been around soccer for the last 15 years in Knoxville, Chattanooga and now Athens.
“Athens has a smaller population, so our player pool is smaller,” Trapp said. “But we want to reach out to the surrounding counties and let them know we offer a competitive club. Our biggest thing is getting the word out, whether it’s through social media, word of mouth or the newspaper.”
McMinn United is a non-profit organization that has been in operation since 2007. It has teams for players ages 3 through high school. Younger players play 3-v-3 and the number of players on the team go up as the age group gets older, all the way through 11 vs 11.
There will be tryouts on May 16, 17 and 19 for players born between 2011-2014. Tryouts for players born 2004-2010 on May 30-31 and June 2.
As a competitive soccer program, parents pay a fee to participate. But Trapp said McMinn United is very favorably priced compared to Knoxville and Chattanooga. He noted that McMinn United will work with players who can’t afford the fee.
“There are limits to everything, but if the player wants to play we will do everything we can to make sure they play,” Trapp said.
Trapp said McMinn United can work hand in hand with the high schools. McMinn Central is having some of the same issues in terms of finding enough players in soccer, as they had only 12 last year and have 12 players again this year.
“We are a great benefit to the high schools,” Trapp said. “The younger kids are introduced to soccer the more likely some may play in high school.”
Trapp also wants kids to play more than just soccer if they want to.
“We encourage athletes to play more than one sport,” Trapp said. “Don’t get pigeon-holed into one sport. But we are here to offer a competitive soccer club.”
McMinn United is part of Tennessee State Soccer and it was just announcee that McMinn United will partner with USA Southeast, which focuses on girls soccer. They have, according to Trapp, had success getting girls to sign college scholarships.
However, it’s not just about getting scholarships.
“Players have to decide what success is for them,” Trapp said. “If they want to make the middle school soccer team, we can help them do that. Or the high school team or playing in college. There are enough colleges out there that if you want to play in college you can. We help set you up to do that.”
