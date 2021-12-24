CHATSWORTH, Ga. - After struggling for the first part of the game, the Lady Cherokees hit their stride and came away with a 54-47 victory over Northwest Whitfield Wednesday in the Mistletoe Madness Christmas tournament.
The Lady Cherokees trailed by double-digits in the third quarter, but bounced back for the win.
“That’s the thing about our girls, they don’t quit,” Lady Cherokees Coach David Tucker said. “They easily could have because for two and a half quarters nothing went our way. But they kept on fighting and ended up winning by seven. This was a good win for us.”
Peytyn Oliver scored 33 points, but Tucker said McMinn’s defense is what won the game.
“Peytyn does her part, but the difference in the game was our defense,” Tucker said. “Our defense stepped up and turned them over, they missed a few shots and away we go.”
The Lady Cherokees will host Meigs on Tuesday, Jan. 4.
Lady Cherokees 54, Lady Bruins 47
The first quarter was even with both squads scoring 12 points with Addie Smith, Allie Hansford, Jan Moses, Oliver and Konstantina Papaioannou scoring for McMinn.
The Lady Bruins outscored McMinn 15-9 in the second period as McMinn hit just three field goals and a three pointer. McMinn went to the half trailing 27-21.
The Lady Cherokees were behind by 12 points in the third quarter, but bounced back with the help of 10 third quarter points by Oliver along with two buckets by Smith, two free throws by Moses and one free throw by Ama Grimmett.
McMinn was behind only 40-37 going to the fourth. The Lady Cherokees overtook the Lady Bruins as Oliver made a trey and hit 10 free throws. Smith also hit a bucket and Brooklyn Stinnett made a free throw.
The Lady Cherokees dominated Northwest Whitfield 17-7 in the fourth to come away with the 54-47 win.
Oliver led all scorers with 33 points, including 23 points in the second half. Smith added nine points.
(0) comments
