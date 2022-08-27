A hot start and strong finish helped the McMinn Central Chargers grab their first win of the season in dominant fashion Friday night, 42-21 at Tellico Plains High School.
The Chargers (1-1) scored 14 points in less than five minutes, with both the offense and defense chipping in for them.
Central Head Coach Matt Moody chose to take the ball to start the game and it paid off in short order.
Behind runs from Hunter Cook and Novice Cox, the visitors drove from their own 39 to Tellico's 23, but then two false start penalties set them up with 1st and 20 at the Bears' 33. Cox was able to navigate them out of the hole they dug, however, as he rushed for four, hit Bay Harbison for seven yards and then carried it over right tackle for 10 more.
With a fresh set of downs, the focus turned to Cook and he hit the right side for seven and then up the middle twice for five yards and the opening touchdown. Wyatt Jaimes hit the point after and Central led 7-0 early.
The Bears began the ensuing drive well, as quarterback Landon Hollinghead hit Omar Miller for five yards and then tailback Ryan Shaffer picked up eight and the first down.
However, Hollinghead's next pass got tipped and then bounced around to several players before Central's Bradley Coffey pulled it in and rumbled 44 yards for the defensive score. Jaimes was true on the second PAT, putting Central ahead 14-0 with 7:14 left in the first.
"It was important for our guys' psyche to come out and start fast," Moody said. "To see the offense come out and take the ball down the field like that, we were really physical and that's something we've seen from our guys in the offseason to the spring - that's a testament to what they've done in the weight room. I'm super proud of the offense coming out and doing that and then, man, the defense stepped up."
After a failed Tellico drive, the Chargers took the ball again with a chance at a dominating lead. This one took a bit of time, but it ended in paydirt as well.
The Chargers began at their own 11 and Cox and Cook went back to work - along with an 18-yard scamper by Raymond McCarty - to reach the Bears' 24 as time expired on the opening quarter. As the second quarter began, McCarty went over right tackle for eight yards and then Cox punched in the score and Jaimes hit the PAT for a 21-0 Central lead.
The next score came from Tellico as Hollinghead capped off a 55 yard drive with a nine-yard TD run with 8:21 left in the half. Angel Mejia hit the PAT, putting the hosts on the board at 21-7.
Several minutes later, the Chargers' special teams would set up an answer to Tellico's score.
With less than two minutes left in the half, Hollinghead attempted to punt the ball from his own 36, but the Chargers got to him and made the block, giving the offense possession with 1:03 left in the period. Starting from the 26, it took just two plays for Central to hit paydirt again - a 12-yard run from Cox and then Cook going over left tackle for 14.
Jaimes was true on the PAT, cementing the halftime score of 28-7.
After the opening few minutes of the game, the Chargers' lead never fell below 14 points. After a tough season-opening loss to rival McMinn County, Moody was happy to see the response from his team.
"I can't tell you how proud I am of our guys for coming out and fighting the way they fought, especially coming off what we came off last week," he said. "I was really looking forward to seeing what our mindset was going to be this week and I thought we started great. I'm super proud of the effort and I can't say enough about the leadership on this team and the way they stepped up and came out here and played tonight."
Coming out of the break, the Bears gave the home fans a reason to cheer as they drove 62 yards in five plays behind backup quarterback Miller's four rushes for 54 yards. His final 10-yard rush and Mejia's ensuing PAT trimmed Central's lead to 28-14.
After a Central punt, another Tellico turnover gave the Charger offense another chance. The Bears began on Central's 41 and moved to the visitors' 21 before a Bear lost a fumble on a 16-yard run.
Starting from their own five, Cox hit a 15-yard run, Cook followed with two yards and then, after a Tellico facemask penalty, Cox took off again for 19 yards.
As the drive continued, McCarty picked up 14 yards on four carries and Cox found Harbison again for five. The Chargers got into another bind due to a penalty, however, as a sideline violation pushed them back to the Bears' 38, facing a 3rd and 14.
Cox found his way 12 yards down the field to set up fourth and short and Cook kept the drive going by punching a five-yard run up the middle to end the third quarter.
The Chargers started the final period moving backward with an incompletion, a loss of one on a run and then back to back penalties but, after a Moody timeout, Cox found Cook on a wheel route down the left sideline for a 32-yard touchdown strike. Jaimes stayed perfect on PATs, stretching Central's lead to 35-14.
The defenses stepped up from there, with the teams combining for four failed drives until another visit to the end zone. This time it was Tellico, as the hosts began the drive on their own 24 and Hollinghead accounted for most of the yardage until Chance Shapiro punched it in from 21 yards out. Mejia's extra point brought Tellico within 14 again at 35-21.
Central's answer - and the final score of the game - came quick, as Tellico's onside kick failed and the visitors were set up on the hosts' 42. Cox opened the drive with a 26-yard rush and, after a Cook five-yard scamper, Cox ended the drive with a couple of runs covering 11 yards. Jaimes added the final point of the game, clinching the 42-21 win.
As happy as Moody was with his team's bounceback performance, he did have concerns as they racked up 16 penalties for 100 yards, including one that negated a touchdown.
"One thing we've got to clean up is our penalties," Moody said. "We had a lot of penalties and most of those are mental mistakes."
They'll look to fix that part of their performance while keeping the otherwise strong efforts on both sides of the ball this Friday when they return home to face region rival Signal Mountain. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
