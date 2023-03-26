DECATUR — Meigs County showed some fight on the verge of getting run-ruled, but the deficit was too large to overcome.
The Tigers committed eight errors and fell behind 10-0 midway through the sixth inning before scoring five runs in the bottom of the sixth, but it was not enough to avoid a 10-5 loss to Hixson on Friday at Meigs County High School.
“We made a valiant comeback attempt at the end of the game, but we dug ourselves too big of a hole by making too many defensive errors today that led to runs for Hixson,” said Meigs head coach Tyler Roberts. “Proud that we continued to compete but just didn’t have the big hit in the big moment late in the game to pull out the win.”
Hisxon also belted out 14 hits as it scored the first run in the second inning, then added three in the third and two each in the following three innings.
But Devon Paxton and Luke Pendergrass got the bottom of the sixth started with singles, and Hunter Davis, Nate Hull and Nate Levy all doubled consecutively to drive in the Tigers’ first four runs. A Hixson error scored Meigs’ fifth run.
Levy pitched the top of the seventh, and he and the Tigers’ defense held Hixson scoreless. But Meigs (7-2) put just one runner on base in the bottom of the inning and could not mount a second rally.
Meigs resumed District 3-2A play 6 p.m. Monday at defending district champion Loudon, who was a Class 2A state tournament team last year. The Tigers come home 6 p.m. Tuesday for the second leg against the Redskins.
