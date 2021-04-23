CHATTANOOGA — McMinn Central’s soccer team earned its first win of the year on Thursday and it was a big one at Chattanooga Central.
The Chargers blanked the Purple Pounders 2-0 to clinch at least third place in District 7-AA.
“It was a big win for us,” McMinn Central Interim Coach Travis Tuggle said. “We didn’t play great, but we played good enough to win. A win is a win and I will take it.”
Tuggle said both teams played well at times and not so well at times. The Chargers pulled the game out with a pair of second half goals and were clearly the more dangerous team after halftime.
“I think part of its was fatigue on their part,” Tuggle said of Central’s more numerous second half scoring chances. “But I thought it was a competitive game, both sides were pretty even.”
The loss locks Chattanooga Central in last place in the district.
The win places Central in third, but a lot will depend on what happens in the East Hamilton versus Sequoyah game that was also played Thursday night.
An East Hamilton win puts the Hurricanes in first place, meaning Central and Sequoyah would play for second place in the district on Thursday, April 29 at Central.
If Sequoyah beats East Hamilton, however, and Central defeats Sequoyah then there would be a three-way tie for first.
Central likely won’t place first on tiebreakers, so the Chargers would finish second or third depending on tiebreakers after the Sequoyah game.
Before that big contest, however, Central will go out of the district to face Sale Creek on Tuesday on the road.
Chargers 2, Purple Pounders 0
Central had a chance to score in the first five minutes, but the shot went wide. The same thing happened about 10 minutes later.
Then it was Chattanooga’s chance to score 15 minutes into the game, but that shot too was wide.
Later, Central’s Wyhatt Jaimes’ shot was just off the mark in the best scoring chance of the half.
Chattanooga had what looked like dangerous scoring chances developing, but Central’s defenders closed down the Pounders’ attack and limited Chattanooga to just two first-half shots.
The opening half ended in a scoreless tie.
The game didn’t remain goalless for long in the second half as Jaimes broke through with a goal in the opening minutes of the 2nd half.
The ball got played out wide and Jaimes fired a shot across the face of the goal and into the far side of the net.
Already up 1-0, the Chargers were looking for more and got what they were looking for about 16 minutes later.
Cooper Solsbee was near Chattanooga’s net when he made a move to get free from a defender and then blasted the shot into the net to put Central up 2-0.
The Chargers almost scored late in the game off a shot by Jaimes, but Chattanooga’s goalie made a good save.
Central outshot Chattanooga 9-3 and Central goalie Isaiah Gill made three saves.
