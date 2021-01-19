A series of critical mistakes pulled McMinn County out of the jaws of victory and sent it tumbling into defeat.
Andrew Beavers' 3-pointer had put the Cherokees ahead 70-67 with eight seconds left in regulation, only for a foul on an answering trey to put Alcoa's Taishaun Cates at the line with 0.6 seconds on the clock. Cates sank all three ensuing free throws to send Monday's game at McMinn County High School to overtime.
“Andrew made a big shot, and we did everything right, except we didn't foul in the right place,” said McMinn coach Ed Clendenen. “We were supposed to foul up top, but we fouled when he was going up for the shot. And hopefully we'll learn from that.”
Ty Runyan scored the first six points of the extra period to give the Tribe a 76-70 cushion, but another foul on a 3-point attempt put Jahvin Carter on the line for the Tornadoes with 31.2 seconds left, and Carter made all three of those foul shots to tie at 78-78.
And then, finally, with McMinn about to turn the ball over trying to run down the clock for a game-winner, Clendenen called timeout when Davion Evans had recovered possession in a scramble for the ball with 5.3 seconds left.
There was just one problem: the Cherokees were out of timeouts. That resulted in a technical foul that sent Cates to the free throw line for the winning free throws and gave the Tornadoes possession. All McMinn could do was foul Carter, now down by two points, and Carter drained his foul shots for good measure.
Evans' layup at the buzzer proved academic, and after looking poised to win several times, the Cherokees instead fell 82-80.
“We played the best game we played the whole year, without a doubt,” Clendenen said. “All 11 who played, one through 11, by far the best game we played all year long. But we made some mistakes at the end, and we fouled when we shouldn't have fouled. We turned the ball over a couple of times when all we had to do was hold the ball.
“And then I called a timeout that we didn't have with the loose ball. And that was my fault. This was all on me. I didn't have us ready enough in those situations, and that was my fault. But we played our hearts out, we played our best, and if we keep this up, we'll be just fine.”
The loss ended a five-game winning streak for McMinn (10-6), which in the end couldn't overcome 39 points from Cates and 26 from Carter.
“They're good players,” Clendenen said of Alcoa's two leading scorers. “And we did a good job, but not good enough.”
The Tornadoes (6-5) extended their winning streak to four games, having come off an 11-point win over Maryville on Thursday. Alcoa finished 19-21 from the free throw line, making its last 14 free throws all through the fourth quarter and the overtime period.
Alcoa built an 18-10 lead in the first quarter before Beavers drained a 3-pointer at the buzzer. That was the start of a 19-4 run that lifted the Cherokees ahead 29-22, with Beavers hitting two more from downtown and Chris Brown also draining a pair of threes. A Hayden Frank jump hook put McMinn ahead 33-28 at halftime after Alcoa had narrowed the gap late in the second quarter.
Cates erupted for 14 of his points in the third quarter, and a three from him and two more treys from Drew Napier seesawed the Tornadoes ahead three times. But McMinn answered with 3-pointers from Ty Runyan and Beavers and a Donovan Daniel putback, and the Cherokees led 53-52 heading into a fourth quarter that featured two lead changes and five ties – the last one sending the game to overtime.
Runyan finished with 22 points to lead the Tribe, along with seven assists and three rebounds. Beavers made five 3-pointers for 15 points, Hayden Frank got 12 points and eight rebounds, and Davion Evans dished a team-high nine assists to go with his nine points.
LADY TORNADOES 65, LADY CHEROKEES 40: McMinn's girls held an 11-10 lead late in the first quarter when the shooting struggles that have plagued them this season struck.
Alcoa scored the last five points of the first quarter, the start of a combined 26-5 run that dropped the Lady Cherokees (7-10) into a 36-16 hole they couldn't climb out of. McMinn missed its last four shots of the first quarter, and an Addie Smith steal-and-score and an Aubrey Gonzalez 3-pointer were its only field goals of a 2-13 second-quarter shooting performance.
“Same story, different day,” said Lady Cherokees coach Tim McPhail. “I don't know what the remedy is for that. What I told them after the game tonight, aside from basically not really showing up to play – we had spurts where we played well, but overall we didn't show up.
“But I told them against quality teams, you have to be able to knock down contested shots. We're not going to get shots against Alcoa like we got Friday night against Ooltewah, it's just not going to happen. And we've got to figure out a way to get those shots to go down. Because we got really good looks tonight, but when you only put five points on the board in a quarter, you're not going to win many ball games doing that.”
McMinn mostly treaded water in the third quarter, trailing 47-28 at the end of it. The Lady Tribe fell behind by as many as 31 points in the fourth quarter before scoring the last six points of the game.
Peytyn Oliver scored 13 points to lead the Lady Cherokees, and Addie Smith was the other in double-figures with 10 points. Alcoa (6-5), which came into Monday with wins over McMinn Central and Bearden on its resume, had three double-digit scorers – Maci Ridge with 19 points, McKenzie Wilburn 16 and Karli Haworth 14.
Both McMinn basketball teams resume district play today at Cleveland, with the girls' game at 6 p.m. and the boys tipping off at roughly 7:30.
