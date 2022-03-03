KNOXVILLE — Jordan Beck, a wide-eyed freshman at the time, does not remember much about Tennessee’s trip to Texas two years ago other than he squared up a few baseballs well.
The junior right fielder, however, is aware of what that weekend in Round Rock meant to the program.
The Vols knocked off then-No. 1 Texas Tech, Houston and then-No. 25 Stanford as part of a 15-2 start that put Tennessee in the national spotlight before COVID-19 cancelled the remainder of the 2020 season.
No. 11 Tennessee gets an opportunity to make a similar statement this weekend when it participates in the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic inside Houston’s Minute Maid Park.
“I think we’re always trying to prove ourselves, prove this program and show what the coaches have been putting on us and the recruiting classes they put out,” Beck said. “I would totally say we’re (looking to make another statement).”
Tennessee (8-0) will once again open with the No. 1 team in the country, facing Texas, the team that eliminated the Vols from last year’s College World Series, at 8 p.m. today. All games can be streamed on MLB Network, Astros.com and the MLB app.
“The competition is obviously different, but it’s a good challenge, and I think we’re all looking forward to it,” senior right-handed pitcher Camden Sewell said. “… It’s just human nature since they’re the ones that ended our season last year that we want to get some revenge.”
To do so, the Vols, who rank first in the nation in runs scored with 121, will need to figure out redshirt sophomore left-hander Pete Hansen.
Hansen has had some velocity issues after dealing with dead arm a year ago, sitting consistently in the upper 80s while topping out in the low-90s.
However, it has not prevented him from posting a 1.44 career ERA over 119 innings (27 appearances, 17 starts). In two starts this season, Hansen has limited opponents to a .175 batting average and has not allowed a run.
“I live for this,” Beck said. “This is exactly what I want to do, this is where I want to be, and I’ll be playing in a park that hopefully I’ll be playing in one day.”
Tennessee will also face Baylor at 4 p.m. Saturday and Oklahoma at noon Sunday to round out its first significant challenge of the season after sweeping Georgia Southern on the opening weekend and setting a program record for most runs in a three-game series (60) against Iona last week.
“If you’re competitive, everything is on the line the next game,” Tennessee coach Tony Vitello said. “You have to have a little bit in you that thinks that maybe that this is the last time I’m doing this. In reality, it’s not, so you don’t have to put that much pressure on yourself, but I think it’s a good way to ensure you’re prepared and then you go enjoy it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.