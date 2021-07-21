SAVANNAH — The Starr Mountain Baseball 11-12 Ozone All-Star team battled to the end in the Tennessee Dixie Youth Baseball State Tournament over the weekend, picking up one win along the way.
The team from Etowah lost the tournament opener 12-3 to Greenbrier on Thursday, but then bounced back with a 4-2 win over Chester County in an elimination game Friday. Starr Mountain’s tournament run ended Saturday in an 8-6 loss to Wayne County in the second round of the elimination bracket.
Starr Mountain jumped to a 2-0 lead in the first inning against Greenbrier thanks to a single from Jonah Reeves-Valesquez, a double from Ryne Moore and a two-RBI triple by Austin Evans, before Greenbrier seized control of the game. Evan Preston lead the way pitching with five strikeouts on the evening for SMB. Henry Woods lead the team with two stolen bases.
Etowah pounded out seven hits in its win over Chester County. Evans hit a single in the second inning and an ultimately game-winning home run in the bottom of the fifth inning. Blaine McKee got the scoring started in the second inning with a two-RBI single. Other hits were from Reeves-Velasquez, Moore, Lucas Eaton and Woods. Corbin Frisbie and Moore both had solid outings on the pitcher’s mound as each had four strikeouts. James Ziegler and Kasen Davis both had stolen bases in the game.
Starr Mountain was involved in a shootout against Wayne County, losing despite cracking 11 hits for the game. Eaton started the game with a single. Other players with hits were Evans, Moore, Reeves-Valasquez, Preston, Davis and Woods. Moore led on the bump with three strikeouts. Ziegler, Gavin Barkley and Jett Quarles were tenacious defenders of the ball who caught several pop flies to save runs from being scored.
Saturday’s game was the final outing in Dixie Youth Baseball for Reeves-Velasquez, Frisbie, Evans, Preston, Eaton and Moore.
Wayne County, the team that eliminated Etowah, made a run to the losers’ bracket semifinals. Greenbrier, which beat SMB in the first round, advanced to the tournament’s state championship game against Savannah, which was played Tuesday.
Results were not available as of press time.
