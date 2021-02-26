The weekend will be busy for area basketball teams, with five of them beginning region tournament play.
All three area girls’ basketball teams will be playing their region openers on their home courts 7 p.m. Friday. McMinn County will host White County in the Region 3-AAA first round, McMinn Central will welcome Tyner Academy to The Roundhouse, and Meigs County will play Red Bank at home.
The girls’ openers are all rematches of games played during the regular season.
The Lady Cherokees (12-15) have played White County twice during the regular-season, losing those games by 22 at home and 36 on the road. The Warriorettes are 24-6 this season and are headlined by MTSU signee Gracie Dodgen, who was recently named a McDonald’s All-American nominee.
Back on Monday, coach Tim McPhail mentioned that dealing with White County’s press will be the key to making Friday’s third go-around produce a better outcome.
“They’ve got a great player in Gracie Dodgen, a good shooter, and we’ll have to contain her,” McPhail said. “We struggled with their press earlier over at their place, so if we get that corrected, we’ll be fine.
“And that was the game Peytyn (Oliver) wasn’t 100%, so having seen them twice, playing at home, those things are what’s going in our favor. But they’re a really good team, and they’ll be tough to beat.”
The Chargerettes (21-8) won 59-46 at Tyner earlier this month thanks to a 23-7 first quarter. The Lady Rams are 13-4 this season and had beaten District 6-AA champion Brainerd twice during the regular season.
Coach Johnny Morgan was still waiting for Central to play a full 32 minutes after Monday’s one-point District 5-AA title game loss.
“We have to learn how to finish games,” Morgan said. “I’ve told them you have to play every possession, but we take a few plays off here and there. I think we have good players and I don’t think we have selfish players. We just don’t play 5-on-5 all the time.”
The Lady Tigers (17-4), fresh off a District 5-AA championship with their one-point win over Central, annihilated Red Bank 81-18 at the beginning of the season. The Lady Lions will come to Decatur with a 7-13 record, with all seven of those wins in their own district.
Coach Jason Powell expects that Meigs will meet Central again in the region title game.
“We could see them again (in the Region 3-AA Tournament) and just because we won tonight doesn’t mean anything (in the future),” Powell said. “They are a good team and they defend well.”
The McMinn County and McMinn Central boys will both be taking to the road Saturday for their region openers. The Cherokees travel to Warren County for their Region 3-AAA tip off at 7 p.m. CST (8 EST), and the Chargers will visit Chattanooga and begin their Region 3-AA run 7 p.m. at Tyner Academy.
The Tribe (15-14) did not see Warren County this season, making for the only region opener involving an area team that isn’t a rematch of a regular-season game. But coach Ed Clendenen knew at least a little bit after the District 5-AAA consolation Tuesday about the kind of game he expects to get into with the Region 3-AAA champion Pioneers (17-5).
“It’ll be a fun game because they’re a little bit more athletic, they’re going to want to press, they’re going to want to get up and down,” Clendenen said. “It’ll be a fast-paced game.”
The Chargers (11-16), on the other hand, are locked into a rematch at Tyner. The Rams (17-2), who won the District 6-AA championship, beat the Chargers 71-49 earlier in February.
Coach Daniel Curtis, in his first season with the Chargers, is hoping for a tougher showing than in Tuesday’s loss at Sweetwater.
“We are still learning,” Curtis said. “But we were not tough enough. We were tough at times, but not tough enough. We didn’t defend like we should have.”
If McMinn’s girls win Friday, they would play either East Hamilton at home or, more likely, on the road at District 6-AAA champion Stone Memorial in the semifinal. Stone Memorial, which has a Miss Basketball finalist in Tessa Miller, finished the regular season ranked No. 6 by The Associated Press in Class AAA.
Central’s girls, assuming a win Friday, would either travel to Brainerd or host Sequoyah in their semifinal. The Meigs girls are at home for the entire Region 3-AA tournament and would host the winner between Polk County and Signal Mountain for their semifinal.
If the McMinn boys can win Saturday, they will take to the road again for their semifinal, at either East Hamilton or Stone Memorial. Central’s boys are also on the road throughout region, and if they win Saturday, they will travel to either Sequoyah or Red Bank for their semifinal.
