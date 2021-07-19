The athletic career of John Grubb is still going strong into his eighth decade of life.
The former McMinn County High School coach and principal swept the 80-84 age group gold medals in racquetball at the 2021 Tennessee Senior Olympics that took place late June in Franklin.
Grubb, 80, outlasted his friend Herb McMillan from Memphis in the singles championship match, which yielded the seventh championship of his career. Grubb then later teamed with McMillan to win the gold in doubles, as well.
“The good Lord has given me good health during my lifetime, and I am fortunate to be able to stay active by playing racquetball with friends and in the Senior Olympics,” said Grubb to The Daily Post-Athenian.
Grubb first participated in Senior Olympics play in 2011. He had advanced to the National Senior Games in 2017, in which he finished in second place in his age group.
Retiring as the McMinn County principal in 2008 gave Grubb time to sharpen his racquetball game. Grubb often plays at the Athens-McMinn Family YMCA with former University of Tennessee lineman Bill Emendorfer and Fred Burke with CapStar Bank, whom Grubb said keep him on his toes.
“I welcome the competition we have enjoyed through the years, and they helped me stay in some kind of shape,” Grubb said.
Staying competitive in his sport at 80 is an extension of the mentality Grubb cultivated as a youngster, and he has always been a proponent of being active and fit.
“I guess I didn’t have many choices as a youngster trying to keep up with my six older brothers,” Grubb said. “I am sure being active with my brothers helped with my speed and my peripheral vision and overall skills.”
A 1958 graduate of McMinn, where he played football for the Cherokees, Grubb started playing handball while a student at the University of Tennessee but switched to racquetball soon after joining the Samford University football coaching staff in the early 1970s. The coaches at Samford would play racquetball during lunch breaks.
“We were very competitive, especially with my brother Wayne,” Grubb said. “Each of us improved our racquetball skills during our offseason play at Samford. We got a lot of challenges from students and fellow faculty members. Typical with any sport, you play sports with different skills and you improve your game.”
Grubb was an assistant coach for Samford’s 1971 NCAA Division II national championship team. Grubb was the head coach of the McMinn football team from 1978 through 1981 and also coached softball and golf before becoming assistant principal and later principal from 1995 through 2008.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.