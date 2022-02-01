One layup could have won the game for McMinn County in regulation, another could have forced a second overtime, and neither one found the bottom of the net.
And coach Randy Casey believes the Cherokees should have never been in the position for the game to hinge on either of those.
Those layups were just two of the several missed opportunities that ended up haunting the Cherokees in a 56-54 overtime loss to Howard in District 5-4A play on Friday at McMinn County High School.
“First of all, we don’t ask our guys to do anything extraordinary,” Casey said. “We ask them to do what’s necessary. And tonight, we didn’t make free throws and we didn’t make layups. How many layups did we miss in the fourth quarter and overtime? It should have never came down to a situation where we have to make a big shot or a big free throw to win the game because we should’ve been ahead. And it’s frustrating for me to know how hard we worked and our guys not do that.”
Playing its first game in two entire weeks, due to cancellations due to winter weather and sickness, McMinn (12-10, 4-2 District 5-4A) fell behind 11-4 early before Ty Runyan scored the first quarter’s last five points.
That momentum continued with Daylen Spradling, a Trent Peak 3-pointer and two more Runyan field goals making up a 9-0 run to begin the second quarter and surge the Tribe ahead. Tucker Monroe drained three 3-pointers that quarter, helping McMinn to a 33-23 halftime lead.
The Cherokees led as many as 12 points in the third quarter and were still ahead 46-36 before Howard (13-6, 6-3) ended the period with the last five points. That is when the Tribe’s shooting woes began, as they missed their last three shot attempts of the third quarter.
“I’ll tell you something else, you could tell we haven’t played in two weeks,” Casey said. “We were rusty early, and we shook that off, but our game conditioning is not where it needs to be. And with the weather and COVID, which has been ridiculous, it’s unfortunate, but it’s a reality. And now we’ve got our work cut out for us.”
Those offensive struggles continued into the fourth for McMinn, beginning with two missed free throws and continuing with three turnovers and four straight missed field goals. The Hustlin’ Tigers took the lead back, 50-48, with 3:50 remaining in regulation.
Caden Hester and Davion Evans put McMinn back up 52-50 before two tying free throws from Howard’s Mark Greer. A missed front of a 1-and-1 for Evans prevented the Cherokees from retaking the lead, but they still had another chance after successfully maintaining possession for the last 1:08.
Runyan drove to the basket, but his layup attempt bounced off the rim. Hayden Smith snagged the offensive rebound, but a Howard defender swiped the ball away from his grip. Time ran out before the Tigers could steal the win with a shot off the turnover in regulation.
“Practice has been good, but game and practice, those are two different things, and your game conditioning is different than your practice conditioning, and you can’t simulate that until you play,” Casey said. “And tonight that showed in the end, and conditioning played a part in missed layups and missed free throws.”
And those misses continued in overtime, as well. Evans seesawed McMinn back ahead 54-53 with 1:33 left in the extra period, but Greer answered with a go-ahead basket, then made a free throw with 26 seconds left to inch Howard’s lead to 56-54.
A potential go-ahead jump shot from Monroe had rattled out earlier. Another front-end miss on Smith’s 1-and-1, and then Runyan’s 3-point attempt hitting the rim, vexed the Cherokees. A missed front of a 1-and-1 from Howard still gave McMinn one more chance to tie or win it.
Evans went coast-to-coast after that miss and earned a good look at a tying layup to force a second overtime, but it, like so many of the Cherokees’ shot attempts late in the game, rolled off the rim.
The loss prevented the Tribe from rising to the top of the District 5-4A standings. Howard ended up with a sweep of the regular-season series against McMinn, who has six games remaining in district play.
The Lady Cherokees (11-8, 4-2) scored the game’s first 11 points and led 30-5 after one quarter, 45-8 at the break and 58-12 at the end of the third quarter.
The Lady Tribe had 13 players score points against District 5-4A’s last-place Howard (0-14, 0-9) by the time its first action in two weeks was done.
“We needed to play everybody,” said McMinn coach David Tucker. “It’s been a while, and everybody looked pretty good. I’m just glad to see them anxious to play, and that’s what it’s all about. I didn’t have to say a word, and (assistant coach) Lynn (Monroe) stayed on them the whole time, so we’re looking forward to it.”
Peytyn Oliver finished with a game-high 21 points, and Brooklyn Stinnett scored eight and Allison Hansford seven.
McMinn returned to action Monday at Polk County in a pair of non-district games, after deadline for today’s edition of The Daily Post-Athenian. The Cherokees and Lady Cherokees are back home Tuesday for a return to District 5-4A play against Rhea County, with the girls starting at 6 p.m. and the boys at roughly 7:30.
