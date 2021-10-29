You can take the Tiger out of Decatur, but you can’t take Meigs County out of a Tiger.
Former Meigs County Tiger football players Martin Smith and Nic Adcock have chosen slightly different paths - though similar routes - but their high school ties bind them together.
Smith is currently at the United States Air Force Academy Preparatory School in Colorado Springs, Colorado while Adcock is a member of the United States Army stationed at Fort Carson, also in Colorado.
“It’s very nice having a familiar face around me,” Adcock said. “We have been able to meet up a few times and he’s even stayed at my house and spent a few nights with us, meeting my newborn son and seeing my wife (Skylar Elise Adcock) and I again.”
Smith is busy with schoolwork and his Air Force training, but he echoed those same sentiments about having someone he knows nearby.
“Even though I am always busy with homework and studying, it gives me a good feeling that someone I played football with is no more than 20 minutes down the road,” Smith said. “Anytime that I get the privilege of going off campus, I try to make each trip as productive as possible. Spending time at a friend’s house really feels like home because of where we came from.”
Adcock was a placekicker for the Tigers for one year in 2018 after moving from Mississippi.
Smith was a very successful running back from 2015-2018. He dealt with some family issues at times growing up, but he said the Meigs County community always supported him.
“Coming from a poor environment, at most times, I learned to ‘make do’ of the circumstances I was brought into,” Smith said. “But no matter what I was going through, I had always felt like I was surrounded by family within the community itself.”
While he turned out to be a very good football player, Smith also learned a lot off the field.
“Meigs County really taught me how to enjoy the simplest things, no matter how big or small,” Smith said. “To never take for granted all the camaraderie and love that was given to me.”
Smith was one of the top running backs in the area and possibly East Tennessee. He rushed for over 1,000 yards and scored 16 touchdowns his junior year.
But he was injured for most of his senior year.
Needing a way to pay for school, Smith enlisted in the Air Force.
“After getting hurt my senior year, I thought I would give my second option a try and it happened to be the best option for me,” Smith said. “I did not realize this in the beginning, but as these last three years went by, I understood that the military is a valuable option that a lot of people don’t see.”
Smith is currently a cadet at the predatory school with an eye on entering the Air Force Academy and playing football again is not out of the question.
“I tried out for the Air Force Academy Preparatory School football team and made it,” Smith said. “With me being out of school for almost three years, I didn’t realize how difficult managing athletics and academics were. So, I stopped playing football, for now, until I had gotten my GPA above at least a 3.5.
“A quarter through the year, that goal was accomplished and I will resume playing football as soon as I can.”
The Prep School, otherwise known as “The P,” is on the United States Air Force Academy installation, only five minutes away from the academy. Smith does not currently have a specialty, but is considered a cadet-candidate for the 10 months he is at The P.
Adcock is currently a petroleum supply specialist. He and his wife have a son, Cade Michel Adcock, and a dog.
Like Smith, Adcock joined the military after high school.
“I joined the military because I wasn’t sure what I was looking for in life,” Adcock said. “I wasn’t sure what I wanted to do or what I wanted to be after high school. I knew that joining the military would give me a steady paycheck and benefits and also time to figure out my future.”
While he was at Meigs for only one year, Adcock said he learned a lot in Decatur.
“A couple things I’ve learned at Meigs is to always keep pushing and keep my head up,” Adcock said. “The day is never over and we aren’t promised tomorrow, so don’t let anything or anyone keep you down or hold you back.”
The Tigers are having another successful year and Adcock is hoping to make it back to Decatur to visit.
“Good luck to the Meigs County Tigers this year, hopefully I’ll be home soon enough to watch a game,” Adcock said. “I am praying for health and safety over Meigs and its citizens.”
While Smith and Adcock are good friends and former teammates, their loyalties will be split this Saturday when Army plays Air Force. Predictably, they differ on who will win the football game.
“Clearly (the winner) will be Air Force because Army doesn’t have a good enough defense to stop our run game,” Smith said.
Adcock, of course, has a different take.
“Hands down Army is beating the ‘Chair Force’ this football season,” Adcock said. “Army football is on a roll (until recently) this year and I look for them to shut out Air Force and hold them to zero points.”
