The Tennessee Wesleyan women's soccer team outlasted Montreat for a 2-1 home win Saturday.
Chloe Rootes knocked in the winning goal in the 76th minute, assisted by Lauryn Smith and Julia Ruiz Vargas. Rootes also had an assist on the Lady Bulldogs' first goal, which Katie Phillips finished in the third minute to give TWU an early 1-0 lead. Montreat scored its equalizer in the 29th minute.
TWU (6-4) had a narrow 10-9 overall shot advantage, and shots on goal were even at 3-3. Montreat kicked two corners and the Lady Bulldogs one.
The Lady Bulldogs' next match is 7 p.m. Wednesday at Bryan College.
