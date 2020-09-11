McMinn Central’s golfers have momentum heading into Monday’s district tournament after sweeping Meigs and Sweetwater on Thursday at Ridgewood Golf Course.
The Central boys shot 186 with Josh Loveday leading the way with a 35. He has shot under par in every match this year, which Central Coach Daniel Curtis believes is a first in school history. Central has played nine matches.
Other scorers for the Chargers were Silas Ward with a 43, Alex Gaskins with a 49 and Casey Wade with a 59.
“I think this may have been the best they have played all year,” Curtis said. “Josh, to have shot under par every match this year, is pretty good. He’s been really solid this year and fun to watch. Silas Ward played well today and I’ve got two sophomores that keep getting better. It’s fun to watch them play today.”
Meigs finished second with a 194. Preston Miller led the way with a 45 while Trey Peaden fired a 49, Alex Schaumburg a 48 and Braden McLemore with a 52.
On the girls’ side, Central won the match with an 87, with Kerigan Klauber shooting a 42 and Carsi Beaty firing a 45.
“Carsi Beaty turned in a good number for us and I thought they all played well,’ Curtis said.
The Lady Tigers finished with a 108. Macey Bunch carded a 53 and Zoe Womac shot a 55.
“Our boys didn’t play real well today,” Meigs Coach Danny Wilson said. “It just wasn’t our day. I thought our girls actually played pretty well, though. We will just have to get ready for the district tournament now.”
The Sweetwater boys shot a 195, one stroke behind Meigs, and the girls finished with a 114.
The District 5 Small Tournament will be held Monday morning at Chatata Valley in Cleveland.
The first golfers up tee off at 9 a.m.
Loveday will tee off starting on hole No. 10 at 9 a.m. and Klauber will start at 9 a.m. on hole No. 1.
