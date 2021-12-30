CLEVELAND — McMinn County’s spirit of giving extended beyond Christmas and produced a winning result in its first game back from the holiday.
The Cherokees dished 26 assists as a team in their 76-58 victory over Union City to begin the Cleveland Holiday Tournament on Tuesday at Cleveland High School.
Of the Tribe’s 76 points, 60 of them came on assisted baskets.
“We have really been focusing in practice on passing up a good shot for a great shot and really sharing the ball,” said McMinn coach Randy Casey. “And today we did that.”
Freshman Landon Shirk broke out for the team-high 22 points, 20 of those in the first half as McMinn (9-7) raced out to a 22-10 lead at the end of the first quarter.
“I was really proud of the fact he played within himself and made open shots,” said Casey about Shirk.
Shirk made five 3-pointers and Tucker Monroe three more from downtown on the way to his 13 points all in the first half, and the Cherokees were up 48-24 at halftime.
Ty Runyan and Hayden Smith finished with nine points each.
The Tribe continued in the winners’ bracket semifinal Wednesday against Ensworth. McMinn plays again Thursday at Cleveland, at 6 p.m. if they lost Wednesday or at 7:30 p.m. for the tournament championship if they won Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.