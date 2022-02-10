DECATUR - McMinn Central and Meigs County are well represented in the District 3-2A All-District team, including a surprise coach of the year.
The All-District Team, selected by the district’s coaches, and the district tournament schedule were determined at the district basketball meeting on Wednesday. Coaches are prohibited from voting on their own players.
McMinn Central’s Molly Masingle was selected as the District 3-2A Girls Player of the Year.
The next 11 players on the girls’ all-district team were Tally Lawson (Meigs), Kori Hamilton (Tellico), Kellan Baker (Central) Braxton Fritz (Kingston), Lexi Moore (Tellico), Julie Howard (Meigs), Karina Bystry (Central), Cayden Hennessee (Meigs), Trinity Upton (Sweetwater), Chloe Ratledge (Tellico) and Maddox Mayfield (Central).
“I thought all eight I nominated were deserving of being all-district,” McMinn Central Coach Johnny Morgan said. “Not that I thought all eight would make it, but I didn’t nominate anybody who I didn’t think deserved it.”
Meigs County’s Derika Jenkins said she is proud of her players’ effort and second place finish in the district despite losing all five starters off last year’s team, including four who are now playing at Tennessee Wesleyan.
The honorable mention players for the girls is expected to be released at a later date.
The District 3-2A Coach of the Year is Jenkins.
The coach of the year award usually goes to the coach of the team that won the regular season title, which would have been Morgan. Central won the district by going undefeated in district play.
This time, however, that award goes to Jenkins.
“I’m honored,” Jenkins said. “I hope that I bring a lot of energy and that energy transfers to the players. The players are what made this possible because we all win as a team.
“I would like to thank Meigs County for giving me the opportunity and the girls for making it happen.”
Morgan did not have a problem with Jenkins being the coach of the year.
“I voted for Derika,” Morgan said. “She’s a first-time coach that has finished second in the district.”
Meigs’ Sammy Perkinson said he’s happy for his players that were picked.
“They were well deserving,” Perkinson said. “They all had solid seasons and we got better as the season went along. It was well-deserved.”
Central Coach Daniel Curtis echoed those sentiments.
“They were really solid for me,” Curtis said. “All year they played well and played hard. We hope they prove (they belong) during the district tournament.”
Kingston’s Colby Raymer was selected as the District 3-2A Player of the Year.
The other 11 members of the all-district team are Jayce Upton (Sweetwater), Gabe Masingale (Central), Ethan Meadows (Meigs), Cole Owens (Meigs), Darius Carden (Central), Dalen Gibby (Sweetwater), Payton Armour (Meigs), Major Carter (Tellico), Chris Alford (Sweetwater), Keaton Harig (Loudon) and Jace Lynn (Tellico).
The honorable mentions for the boys were McCain Baker (Central), Jyrel Arnwine (Central), Will Cooper (Central), Ethan Teague (Tellico), Izaac Cox (Kingston), Rylan Guettner (Kingston), Aaron Layne (Kingston), Levi Caldwell (Meigs), Matthew Boshears (Meigs), Kaden Duprey (Sweetwater) and Jayden Capshaw (Loudon).
The district tournament schedule, played entirely at Meigs County High School, is as follows:
Feb 15 - girls at 6 p.m., Tellico vs Loudon; boys 7:30, Central vs Loudon
Feb 16 - girls 6 p.m., Kingston vs Sweetwater; boys 7:30, Kingston vs Tellico.
Feb 18 - girls 4 p.m., Meigs vs Tellico/Loudon; boys 5:30, Meigs vs Central/Loudon, girls 7 p.m., Central vs Kingston/Sweetwater; boys 8:30, Sweetwater vs Kingston/Tellico.
Feb 21 - girls 6 p.m. consolation game; boys 7:30 consolation game.
Feb 22 - girls 6 p.m. championship game; boys 7:30 championship game.
