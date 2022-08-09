Meigs County’s Ty Kraskouskas (right) breaks into the open during the Tigers’ scrimmage earlier in the preseason against Rockwood. Meigs played its final scrimmage Tuesday at Sequatchie County, with Kraskouskas scoring one of the Tigers’ four touchdowns.
A late addition to Meigs County’s preseason schedule gave the Tigers a chance to see another different offensive scheme.
Meigs handled it well, too, winning the game-style scrimmage 28-14 Tuesday at Sequatchie County High School in Dunlap and controlling the hosting Indians’ run-pass option read attack throughout. The Tigers were ahead 28-7 with two minutes left before Sequatchie scored a late touchdown against their junior varsity defense.
“That was good for us to be able to see,” said Meigs head coach Jason Fitzgerald. “We saw four-wides, so that was good to see. We’ve given our kids about every offense you can see in the preseason. Got them some looks, so now’s just getting our legs back under us and getting ready to go.”
The Tigers were in control offensively, too, with quarterback Ethan Meadows and running backs Ty Kraskouskas and Bryson Hiefnar each running in a touchdown. Meigs’ fourth touchdown came on a Tuff Ricker catch of a Meadows pass.
“We ran the ball and controlled the line of scrimmage pretty good,” Fitzgerald said. “I thought it was a good night overall. I thought we got better.”
Meigs entered the preseason with the task of replacing 15 seniors from last year, a class that was one of the Tigers’ most accomplished in program history with four straight region championships and two Class 2A BlueCross Bowl appearances.
The Tigers’ final preseason action will come in the jamboree Friday at Polk County High School. Meigs plays the 7:30 p.m. game against Loudon, which will be a 20-minute quarter with a running clock.
The Tigers begin the 2022 season 7:30 p.m. Aug. 19 at home against traditional rival Sweetwater.
