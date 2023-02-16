DECATUR – Meigs County was going to have to do it the hard way to get back to the District 3-2A championship round, and it proved up to the challenge.
In a tournament semifinal that had seven ties and seven lead changes through the first three quarters, the No. 2 seed Lady Tigers got just enough separation and had enough answers in the fourth quarter to hold off No. 3 Kingston for the 49-44 victory Thursday at Meigs County High School.
Neither team led by more than four points in the first three quarters. But with Meigs (18-10) entering the final period ahead 31-29, a Julia Howard putback and Talley Lawson 3-pointer put the Lady Tigers ahead by seven points for the first of four times in the last eight minutes.
Alexis Kranz drilled a three and got a putback for five straight points that twice pushed Meigs’ lead back to seven, the latter to make it 41-34, but the Lady Jackets (17-9) kept answering with timely hoops of their own.
A 3-pointer from Macey Neal drew Kingston within 43-41, and the Lady Tigers’ next five possessions ended in four of their 16 turnovers for the game. But Meigs also forced two turnovers during that stretch from the Lady Jackets, who finished with 15 giveaways, and made Kingston miss its next eight shot attempts. On one of those attempts, Lainey Fitzgerald blocked a layup attempt on what looked like a open lane to the basket that would have brought Kingston back within two points.
“They definitely kept their composure,” said Lady Tigers coach Derika Jenkins. “I kept stressing to them, we have to take care of the ball. Because every time they would close back in is something that we’ve done. It’s either we missed a box out or a silly turnover. I kept stressing, take care of the basketball and capitalize every possession.”
Julia Howard, who led the Lady Tigers with 15 points, finally broke her team’s streak of empty possessions with a putback of a missed three. With Kingston continuing to struggle from the floor, Kaydence Schaumburg made three of her next four free throw attempts to stretch Meigs’ lead to 48-41, matching its largest margin for the fourth time with 33 seconds left.
A Braxton Fritz 3-pointer with seven seconds left kept the Lady Jackets’ slim rally hopes alive, but the Lady Tigers survived and advanced after another free throw from Lawson and another missed Kingston trey attempt.
“They come back and hit a three, a mental breakdown on defense,” Jenkins said. “So we have to put it all together, and once we do, we get separation and we get good things and good things start to happen.”
The game was tied 8-8 after one quarter, and Kingston had scored the last four points of the second quarter to take a 21-17 lead into halftime. But a Lawson layup after a Schaumburg steal and a Mattie Moore drive for two tied the game up for the fifth time at 21-21 early in the third quarter.
Two Howard layups in the paint, with assists from Lawson and Schaumburg, unknotted a 27-27 tie in favor of Meigs for good. Howard also took a charge in between those scores.
Lawson and Fitzgerald finished with 12 points each for the Lady Tigers. Macey Neal scored a game-high 19 for the Lady Jackets.
With the win, Meigs is back in the district tournament title game after falling short of it last year. The Lady Tigers will play that game 6 p.m. Monday at McMinn Central against the top-seeded defending district champion Chargerettes.
“I’m really proud of the girls,” Jenkins said. “They fought hard, and we’ve just got to get ready for Monday.”
The Lady Tigers’ win over Kingston also has major implications for the Region 2-2A tournament. Meigs would not see Central in the region tourney until the championship round, if it makes it that far.
“We’ve still got to take care of business,” Jenkins said. “I don’t underestimate anybody, so every game we will have to play.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.