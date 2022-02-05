OOLTEWAH — McMinn County earned a pair of district victories on the road versus Ooltewah on Thursday.
The Lady Cherokees were locked into a tight battle until the final minutes when they made enough free throws to come away with a 61-55 victory.
While McMinn won easily at home earlier in the year, it was anything but easy on Thursday and McMinn Coach David Tucker was just happy to leave with a W. He said the Lady Cherokees hit their free throws and came up with some big offensive rebounds down the stretch, noting that he’s proud of his team for persevering.
“It’s on the road and the girls toughed through it,” Tucker said. “That is the sign of a good team, finding a way to win, and we will take it.”
The Cherokees also had a tough fight in the first half, but pulled away after the intermission thanks to some increased vigor.
“Our intensity was much better in the second half, I didn’t think it was where it needed to be in the first half,” Cherokees Coach Randy Casey said. “Our zone was effective too, but (the difference in the game was) we had better intensity and were able to pull away in the second half.”
The Lady Cherokees and Cherokees traveled to rival Bradley Central on Friday.
Both teams traded buckets in the first three minutes of the second quarter with Jazmine Moses completing a three-point play, Gonzalez hitting a field goal and a 3-pointer and then Moses draining a three as well to put McMinn up 19-15.
Ooltewah pulled to within one point at 19-18, but then Addie Smith’s bucket, one free throw by Konstantina Papaioannou and two by Oliver put McMinn up 24-20.
Later, a trey by Isabella Hooper gave McMinn a 27-24 halftime advantage.
The Lady Cherokees came out strong in the third quarter behind one trey each by Gonzalez and Oliver and then buckets by Smith and Allie Hansford. That put McMinn up 37-26 with about six minutes left in the third.
The Lady Cherokees went though a lull, going scoreless for almost two minutes, and that allowed Ooltewah to creep back into the game. McMinn led only 37-36 with 3:44 left in the third.
McMinn later led 41-38 after two free throws and a bucket by Gonzalez and then the Lady Cherokees finished the third on a 6-0 run on a field goal by Brooklyn Stinnett and two buckets by Oliver as McMinn led 47-38 going to the fourth.
Again, Ooltewah caught up and was only down 52-50, but buckets by Oliver and Stinnett gained some breathing room for McMinn and then Gonzalez, Oliver and Smith hit enough free throws down the stretch to give McMinn the 61-55 victory.
Oliver led the Lady Cherokees with 21 points and Gonzalez finished with 17.
The game continued to be tightly contested with Runyan, Carson Black and Hayden Smith scoring for the Cherokees.
Ooltewah, however, led 24-23 at the half.
The second half was a different story. Scoring by Caden Hester, Smith, Runyan and Tucker Monroe allowed the Cherokees to take a comfortable lead and then a bucket by Runyan late in the third put McMinn ahead 44-33 going to the fourth.
Monroe then started the fourth by drilling a three and later Runyan hit a trey as well to put the Cherokees up 50-38.
McMinn was able to keep a solid lead for the remainder of the fourth quarter and then hit enough free throws to come away with the 60-48 victory.
