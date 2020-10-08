McMinn Central's soccer team wrapped up second place in District 7-AA with a 7-1 victory at Chattanooga Central on Tuesday.
Central peppered Chattanooga's goal with 35 shots and three Chargerettes scored two goals each. Central could have had even more goals as two shots hit the crossbar or post. Chattanooga has only nine players so the game was 9 vs 9 and Central had to adjust defensively to defending more space. As a result Central Coach Travis Tuggle said play "was messy" at times in the first half.
"I played three (defenders) in the back, we played a 3-3-2 formation," Tuggle said. "I think we had a little bit of trouble with them and they (Chattanooga) scored. We were up 2-0 and that made it 2-1. I changed formation in the second half and played four in the back and I thought we played better in the second half. I thought our passing and communication was better."
Central (8-2, 2-1 in District 7-AA) still has one more regular season game as the Chargerettes will host Walker Valley on Thursday at 6 p.m. Senior night begins around 5:30 p.m.
It will be Central's third class AAA opponent in the last four games, but the Chargerettes won their other two games against much bigger schools.
The first round of the district tournament will be next week with Central hosting No. 4 seed Sequoyah at 6 p.m.
Tuesday's win sets Central up as the No. 2 seed in the district playoffs, meaning if everything goes as expected - not always the case in sports - Central would have a rematch with district champion East Hamilton. The Chargerettes lost to East Hamilton 3-0 earlier in the year in a rainstorm. East Hamilton, the No. 1 seed, will play No. 4 Chattanooga Central in the first round.
Central defeated Sequoyah 7-1 earlier this year so the Chargerettes will be favored to win just as East Hamilton will be favored in its matchup.
"We just have to go out and take care of business," Tuggle said. "If we do, and unless there’s a Christmas miracle (and Chattanooga Central wins), we will face East Hamilton for the district championship for the third year in a row."
Central has not beaten East Hamilton in a district finals, but did defeat the Lady Hurricanes in the region finals two years ago.
Central 7, Chattanooga Central 1
Central's onslaught started early with Carlee Rule scoring in the second minute of play and then Emma Grace Tuggle scored in the 12th minute to make it 2-0. Chattanooga bounced back to make it 2-1 in the 21st minute.
But the Chargerettes kept finding the back of the net, scoring three goals in about three minutes near the end of the first half. Kellan Baker scored in the 35th minute, Rule added a goal in the 36th minute and then Baker scored again in the 38th minute to make it 5-1 at halftime.
Savannah Miller scored twice in the second half with goals in the 48th and 68th minutes to provide the final 7-1 margin.
Central fired off 35 shots and had four corners. Rule, Baker and Miller each scored two goals and Tuggle had one. Chargerette goalie Stonie Fox wasn't busy as Chattanooga had only three shots on the night, but she did make one save.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.