WESTMORELAND – Meigs County took too long to wake up and committed too many penalties once it did, and now its offseason begins.
After falling behind 16-0, the Tigers were in position to climb ahead of Westmoreland in the fourth quarter before a rash of infractions on both offense and defense sealed their 16-12 defeat in the first round of the TSSAA Class 2A playoffs Friday at Eagle Stadium.
Meigs (7-4) began the game on the wrong end of a 16-play, 65-yard opening drive from the Eagles, who melted nearly eight minutes off the clock before finishing with their first touchdown.
The Tigers' first four possessions ended in two punts, a turnover on downs and an interception. Westmoreland (7-4) got a field goal out of its second drive, putting Meigs in a 10-0 hole with 10:24 left in the second quarter.
"I'm not really sure what happened at the beginning,” said Tigers head coach Jason Fitzgerald. “Credit to them. We had a long bus ride but I don't want to use that as an excuse. But then something in the second quarter clicked. They outscored us 16-0 and we came back and outscored them 12-0 and had the ball down there late with a chance to go ahead and just couldn't finish the drive down there. But hats off to Westmoreland. They played a good football game and moving on to go see Tyner.”
Meigs forced a punt on the Eagles' third possession, but that punt pinned the Tigers inside their one-yard line. The Tigers decided to go for a fourth-and-1 from their 10-yard line, but Ethan Meadows' quarterback keeper was measured a chain link short of the line to gain.
Westmoreland's Matt Law ran in the touchdown on the first play after the Tigers got stopped short, increasing the difference to 16-0 at 4:36 before the half. Meigs' next possession ended in an interception but the Tigers' defense forced a three-and-out and got the offense the ball back with 1:59 on the clock.
Two Westmoreland personal fouls helped the Tigers' drive, which started at their own 25-yard line. The second of those fouls, a wicked hit on Bryson Hiefnar after a 14-yard gain, moved Meigs to the Eagles' 26-yard line. Meadows finished the drive with four straight runs, the last from four yards out to put the Tigers on the board for the first time with 24 seconds before halftime. The two-point attempt was short, leaving Meigs behind 16-6 going into the break.
"We finally woke up. We got a big hit right there (on Hiefnar) and a penalty, and that kind of woke us up and we were ready to play after that,” Fitzgerald said. “I'm proud of those seniors, proud of what they have accomplished over the years, and just a good football game.”
Freshman phenom Tuff Ricker then struck in the third quarter with a 59-yard touchdown run, cutting upfield after sweeping left. Another two-point attempt failed, but Meigs was back in the game down 16-12 with 4:20 left in the third.
A personal foul after the two-point attempt made the Tigers kick off from their 25-yard line, and Westmoreland took advantage with a return to the Meigs 28. But the Tigers forced a turnover on downs, getting the ball with a chance to take the lead.
The Tigers' 15-play possession had Meadows reversing field for a 21-yard run to overcome one false start penalty. Meigs advanced to the Westmoreland 16, facing second-and-6, but another false start, then a declined delay of game and a dead ball personal foul set the Tigers back to second-and-26 at the 36.
Meigs nearly overcame that, with Meadows scrambling to find Hiefnar with a pass for a 19-yard gain that made it third-and-7 at the 17. But two Meadows runs ended up two yards short of the line to gain, giving Westmoreland the ball back with 8:01 left.
Meigs' offense never saw the ball again. Needing a stop, the Tigers' defense instead got flagged for a personal foul and an unsportsmanlike conduct, giving the Eagles two free first downs. Meigs forced a fourth-and-2 with 2:12 left, but Westmoreland's Nick Gray ran for the first down, allowing the Eagles to chew up the remaining game time.
"When you come on the road and play a good team, and it's pretty even with, we talked about that penalties and turnovers could be the difference, and tonight it was penalties,” Fitzgerald said.
The Tigers graduate 13 seniors this year, only five of whom were starters. With most of its starting players underclassmen, Meigs will have a solid returning core to work with as it begins play in Class 3A next season.
"A good senior class. We've got a lot of starters returning next year, and we'll get to work in a couple of weeks and get ready for next year,” Fitzgerald said.
"We'll lose four or five starters, but the bulk of our guys are returning. So we've just got to get ready to have a good offseason.”
