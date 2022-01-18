3 McMinn wrestlers place in Franklin From staff reports Jan 18, 2022 16 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Three McMinn County wrestlers placed in the Franklin High School Invitational on Saturday. Kyle Cooley took first place at 182 pounds, Tres Schuft fifth at 138 and Jack Boggess sixth at 170. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Wrestler Kyle Cooley Place Sport Jack Boggess Franklin High School Invitational Three Mcminn County Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now One fatality reported in Monday evening structure fire outside Niota Decatur Police Department surprise beneficiary of inheritance money Waldroup honored by peers by being named ACS teacher of the year Police reports for Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 New license plates coming to Tennessee in 2022 Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form
