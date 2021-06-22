This is the time of year to be bear aware.
East Tennessee is home to black bears and, according to BearWise.com, they tend to be more visible in early summer. According to the TWRA, wildlife officers receive more calls about black bears in late spring than any other time of year because young bears are striking out on their own and leaving their mothers in search of their own territory. Young bears wander and most often find themselves in unfamiliar surroundings, including suburban areas.
That also is the case in the early summer and that visibility may be even more pronounced this year as many people are getting out more as the pandemic - hopefully - wanes and more people feel safer being around others after getting vaccinated.
But even at home bears may be a common sight, especially for residents who live in the country or on the edge of a city.
Bears roaming into new areas are often attracted to easy meals, including bird feeders, trash, bird baths and pet food bowls with leftover food, according to the TWRA. These items and more can unintentionally lure bears and other unwanted wildlife and keep them from moving into more natural habitats.
Bears accustomed to foods provided by humans are easily conditioned and pose a greater threat.
Bears that lose their fear of humans and know that food can often be found around humans become a nuisance bear. Those bears cannot always just be relocated.
“Relocating a conditioned, dangerous bear to another area just moves the dangerous bear and this isn’t an option,” Ben Layton, TWRA Region III big game biologist said. "Bears will travel impressive distances to return to an area where they easily found food."
Bears that charge or injure people sometimes have to be killed. In most cases, that end result is actually not the bear's fault as people condition the bear to look for easy food and get themselves in trouble.
“Euthanization isn’t our goal and it’s disconcerting when we reach this level,” Layton said. "TWRA’s goal is to encourage people to understand that human behavior most often causes nuisance bear issues. People think they’re protecting something or helping it when they purposefully put out table scraps or leave feeders in their yards. However, they’re worsening a dangerous situation and, in the end, it causes harm to wildlife."
For more information visit bearwise.org, a national site dedicated to reducing human-bear conflicts.
