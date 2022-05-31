The inaugural Bill Martin Athletic Banquet honored both the student-athletes at Athens City Middle School and the late athletic director Bill Martin.
Martin, 73, passed away on Aug. 29, 2020, after 40 years of teaching and coaching.
Martin began his career in 1969 as the physical education teacher at Athens Junior High School, which was later renamed ACMS. He later became the school’s athletic director and held the position until his final day at the school.
“The night became much bigger than we could have imagined,” event organizer Ashley Hardaway-Espey said. “Starting the tradition of celebrating all of the sports teams in honor of Mr. Martin is the perfect way to keep his name & legacy alive at ACMS.”
Martin influenced hundreds, if not thousands, of students in his career. Among those that were influenced by him is Allen Carter, the owner of Athens Insurance.
“He taught, not just as a coach, he taught us about life,” Carter said. “He did that for 44 years. I did the math, that’s over 21,000 students. There is a special place in heaven for him.”
Carter, born and raised in McMinn County, currently serves on the board of directors for the Athens Federal Foundation, the Grace House (a shelter and rehabilitation center for homeless men), the Tennessee Wildlife Federation, the board of the trustees for Tennessee Wesleyan University, the University of Tennessee President’s Council, along with other boards and councils.
Carter said others will talk about his “unhealthy competitiveness” and that he competes every day. Martin helped develop that determination and his word was law, but his students knew he cared for them.
“Mr. Martin immediately instilled that grit,” Carter said. “Something inside of you that you turn on, that you don’t want to lose. He had a relationship with us that he was extremely tough on us, but we knew that he loved us. So at the end of the day, you hear about the expression we would run through a brick wall for him, we would do that.”
Carter was a recruited walk-on at Tennessee under former men’s basketball coach Wade Houston. Before practice he would watch the Lady Vols practice under then-Coach Pat Summitt and he said those were some of of the most disciplined and well-run practices he’s ever seen.
“Coach Houston and I were having a conversation one morning and I said we can’t win here,” Carter said. “He said why not. I said because we don’t do what she (Summitt) does. She has complete control of every one of her players, ultimate discipline to do what she says. That’s why they won. That’s the way Mr. Martin was with us. We did everything he said, every word that he said, even if we didn’t agree with it.”
Guest speaker and former Lady Vols player Brittany Jackson knows all about Summitt’s practices and the late coach’s her way or the highway demands. She said Summitt had her players sign a “contract” yearly with 12 rules for success and they had to follow those rules every day.
Those rules were:
• Respect yourself and others
• Take full responsibility
• Develop and demonstrate loyalty
• Learn to be a great communicator
• Discipline yourself so that no one else has to
• Make hard work your passion
• Don’t just work hard, work smart
• Put the team before yourself
• Make wining an attitude
• Be a competitor
• Change is a must
• Handle success like you handle failure
Jackson talked a bit about No. 10, being a competitor.
“Your sports career will end at some point in time,” Jackson said. “But being a competitor (means being one) everywhere, whether its in the classroom or wherever.”
Jackson started playing basketball at 4 years old, though she played other sports as well. But she grew up watching the Lady Vols and dreamed about playing basketball at UT.
She knew she wanted to play college basketball and get paid to play, and she did as she played professionally overseas and in the WNBA.
In order to do that, she made a lot of sacrifices growing up, including making good grades. She didn’t go to a lot of parties and didn’t always do what other kids her age did, and she said that’s a big reason why she achieved her goal of playing basketball for a living.
“Separating yourself and hanging around people with the same goals as you,” Jackson said. “I remember people going to parties after wins, people going out to celebrate, and I said no, I’m going home.”
Obviously, Jackson’s hard work and discipline paid off.
“I got my school paid for by the University of Tennessee,” Jackson said. “I played all over the country. I got to play in other countries. I got to play in the WNBA.”
Jackson, who grew up in Cleveland, was a four year starter at UT from 2001-2004 and was named All-SEC her senior year.
“I wish you guys all the luck in your careers,” Jackson said. “Whether it’s in the classroom or in sports. Enjoy every moment of it.”
The Bill Martin All-Sports Banquet award recipients were:
The Bill Martin GRIT Award:
Macy Bobich
Mia Sewell
Denney McPhail
Tennis
Number One — Denney McPhail & Maggie Peterson
Best All Around — Madi Bean
Best Doubles — Kenadie Miracle and Mina Kurowski
Most Improved — Matthew Lockmiller
Sportsmanship Award — Isabella Gomez
Dedication Award — Brody Watson
Girls Soccer
MVP — Mia Sewell
Defensive Player of the Year — Halle Newman
Offensive Player of the Year — Kylee Winder
Most Improved — Presleigh Mayfield
Coach’s Award — Gabbi Cresswell
Softball
Leadership Award — Macy Bobich
Offensive Player of the Year — Kara Duckett
Defensive Player of the Year — Brooklyn Barnett
Hustle Award — Riley Thompson
Most Improved — Trinity Riedel
Girls Basketball
Lady Cougar Award — Kadie McDonald
Excellence in Leadership — Macy Bobich
Offensive Player of the Year — Mia Sewell
Character Award — Lauren Colburn
Coaches Award — Kyela Trew
Most Improved — Tilee McDermott
Best Rebounder — Maggie Peterson
6th Man Award — Mollie-Bea Grimmett
Hustle Award — Tessa Johnson and Capri Firtz
Outstanding 6th Grader — Molly Trentham
Boys Basketball
MVP — Brooks Berry
Cougar Award — Chase McDonald
Defensive MVP — Luke Lawson
Offensive MVP — Bryson Webb
Leadership Award — Denney McPhail
6th Man Award — Madden Cobb
6th Grader Award — Bo Barnett
Hustle Award — Keyshawn Moore
Best Rebounder — Josh Lockmiller
Cheerleading
Outstanding Leadership — Makenna Crockett
Spirit Award — Abby Smith
Most Improved — Sophia O’ Donnell
Best Jumps — Presleigh Mayfield
Best Tumbling — Caddi Lockmiller
Most Determined — Amber Torbett
Volleyball
Best All Around — Macy Bobich and Mina Kurowski
Most Improved — Shayleigh Ledford and Serenity Patton
Lady Cougar Award — Julia Scarbrough and Addie Miller
Golf
MVP — Ty Miller
Best Putter — Gavin Riggs
Best Driver — Elijah Hacker
Most Improved — Jonah Martin
Baseball
Most Valuable Pitcher — Max Roderick
Offensive Player of the Year — Chase McDonald
Defensive Player of the Year — Luke Lawson
6th Grader of the Year — Bo Barnett
Cougar Award — Cooper Wilson
Leadership Award — Kade Hyde
Stolen Base Award — Luke Lawson
Track & Field
Coach’s Award — Tilee McDermott
Most Improved — Brooke Pacheco and Lincoln Watson
Character Award — Jefferson Hester and Kadie McDonald
Most Dedicated — Drew Bottoms and Makenna Crockett
Mark of Excellence — Jakyran Dyer
Cross Country
Most Improved — Mollie-Bea Grimmett and William Martinez
Character Award — Mia Sewell and Kade Hyde
Coaches Award — Lorelai Ziegler
Most Dedicated — Zoe Renshaw and Brendan Johnson
Scholar Awards
8th: Mia Sewell and Chase McDonald
7th: Peyton Neeley and David Puchalski
6th: Annabelle Smith and Seth Dake
