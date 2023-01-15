Only one result defied the chalk on the first day of the Bojangles McMinn County Elementary Basketball Tournament on Saturday at McMinn County High School.
E.K. Baker’s girls, seeded No. 7, nudged past six-seed Niota 29-28 in the first round 29-28. Rylie Harper led the Lady Jackets with 22 points, as they held on after the Lady Wildcats’ 13-6 fourth-quarter rally came up one point short.
The higher seeds won all the other games Saturday. In the other girls’ first round game, No. 5 Rogers Creek scooted past No. 8 Etowah City 26-8.
In the boys’ first round, No. 5 Etowah City cruised by No. 8 Calhoun 47-8, with the Warriors holding the Minks to two points in each quarter. No. 6 E.K. Baker ousted No. 7 Rogers Creek 50-24, with the Yellowjackets out-scoring the Warriors 34-11 in the middle two quarters.
All No. 3 and No. 4 seeds won the afternoon’s second-round games and advanced to the next day of the tournament, which will take place Thursday back at McMinn High.
On the girls’ side, four-seed Mountain View coasted 44-12 over Rogers Creek, and third-seeded Riceville dismissed E.K. Baker 52-13.
In the boys’ bracket, fourth seed Niota took control in the second half and defeated Etowah City 61-42, and three-seed Englewood held off a stern challenge from feisty sixth-seeded E.K. Baker for a 30-22 win to advance.
Thursday’s semifinal games begin at 5 p.m., starting with the No. 2 Calhoun and No. 3 Riceville girls. The No. 2 Mountain View and No. 3 Englewood boys face off at 6 p.m., the No. 1 Englewood and No. 4 Mountain View girls at 7 p.m. and the No. 1 Riceville and No. 4 Niota boys at 8 p.m.
The third-place and championship games take place Saturday at McMinn High. The girls’ third-place game between Thursday’s losers begins at 1 p.m., and the boys’ third-place game has a 2 p.m. tip-off. The third-place games are for the last remaining qualifying spots for the TMSAA Section 2-A tournament.
Thursday’s winners are already in the sectional tournament and will play for the Area 10-A championship. The girls’ championship game starts at 3 p.m. Saturday and the boys’ title game at 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.