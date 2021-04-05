HARRIMAN — Meigs County’s baseball team took an early lead and never looked back in a 10-2 win at Harriman on Friday.
The Tigers scored three runs in the second inning, two in the fifth, one in the sixth and four in the seventh. Meigs’ pitching held the Blue Devils to just a pair of runs in the sixth.
“It was a good win on Good Friday,” Meigs Coach Tyler Roberts said. “Levi Caldwell pitched an excellent game for us today and we played error-free baseball. Hopefully we can take today’s solid performance into the Polk series on Monday and Tuesday.”
The Tigers (5-3) will travel to Polk County on Monday at 5 p.m. and host the Wildcats on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Already up 3-0, the Tigers extended their lead to 5-0 with two more runs in the fifth.
Polk got two quick outs to start the inning, but then Shaver and Meadows were hit by pitches. A single by Pendergrass brought home one run and a single by Levy scored the other run.
Harriman crossed the plate twice in the top of the sixth and Meigs got one of those runs back when Will Meadows singled and later scored on a single by Payton Armour.
The Tigers added four runs in the top of the seventh. Ethan Meadows led off the inning by drawing a walk and two outs later Caldwell also walked. Carroll then reached base as well.
A double by Will Meadows and a single by Armour brought home a run each. The other two runs did not come off of hits.
Polk got a couple of runners on base in the bottom of the seventh, but Hunter Davis then struck out two and then induced a groundball out that ended the game.
Armour went 3-for-4 at the plate for the Tigers with two RBIs and a pair of stolen bases.
Carroll and Will Meadows both had two hits with Carroll collecting a pair of RBIs and Will Meadows brought home one run. Levy had two hits and one RBI. Pendergrass also had an RBI.
Caldwell pitched the first six innings. He gave up a pair of runs on three hits while striking out two and walking four.
Davis threw the final inning, giving up no runs and no hits. He struck out two and walked one.
