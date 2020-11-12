One Tennessee Wesleyan basketball team held off a rally, while the other fell away after halftime.
Wesleyan's women held on for a 58-55 win Tuesday at Point University after leading by 12 points at halftime.
Madison McClurg led the Lady Bulldogs (2-0, 2-0 AAC) with 11 points, seven of them in the fourth quarter to help keep TWU in front. Kathaleen Alomar added 10 points off the bench, and Jordan Wright made four key free throws in the fourth quarter as part of her nine points. Cambree Mayo also scored nine points and Hannah Cherry eight.
Point had pulled to within 43-41 with 1:20 left in the third quarter before Cherry's basket made it a four-point lead for the Lady Bulldogs entering the fourth.
Both teams struggled from the floor, with Wesleyan's women shooting 36% and Point 31.1%. Free throws were the difference for the Lady Bulldogs, making 16-22 from the stripe while Point was just 6-14. That helped offset 23 Lady Bulldogs turnovers. TWU also out-rebounded Point 49-42.
The TWU men, on the other hand, surrendered 66 second-half points and took its first loss of the season at Point, 105-84, on Tuesday.
The Bulldogs (2-1, 1-1 AAC) led 21-12 with 10-23 left in the first half, but the Skyhawks pulled into the lead with 5:04 remaining before halftime. Point led 39-38 at halftime, and Wesleyan's last lead was 46-43 less than three minutes into the second half.
The Skyhawks seized control with a 17-3 run. Wesleyan was still within nine points, trailing 75-66, with 7:40 left, but Point went on another big run that swelled its lead to more than 20 points.
Bryant Bernard led the Bulldogs with 24 points, with Jonathan Webb adding 17, Elisha Mayberry 16 and Cameron Montgomery 14.
Point's men shot 55.6% from the floor, compared to TWU's 44.1%. The Skyhawks were 24-27 on free throws, while Wesleyan was 12-19. The Bulldogs were also out-rebounded 39-32.
Both basketball teams are back home Saturday at James L. Robb Gymnasium, where they will host Milligan. The women tip off at 2 p.m. – which is their home opener – and the men at 4 p.m.
