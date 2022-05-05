Meigs County won all but one championship during Monday’s District 4-A School Tournament at Ingleside Recreation Complex on Monday.
Meigs was the favorite going in and the Tigers and Lady Tigers did not disappoint. Meigs won the individual boys, the girls doubles and girls singles. All of those winners played against other Meigs players in the finals.
“The tournament obviously went well for us,” Meigs Coach Danny Wilson said. “The girls got the sweep and the boys played their butts off and got a win in singles and second in doubles. I’m proud of all of them. I also appreciate the fans and parents that came to watch and give their support.”
Central’s boys doubles team almost made it to the finals, as it reached the semifinals before falling to the eventual boys doubles district champions from Loudon.
Every individual and team that won first or second place will move on to the Region 2-A School Tournament. A doubles team from Meigs’ squad that qualified will compete in the region tournament on Wednesday, May 11 at Ingleside. The individual region tournament date has yet to be determined, but it could be the same date. It will also be held at Ingleside.
Those that advance past region will play in the sectionals for the right to go to the state tournament.
In the semifinals, Macey Bunch defeated Grueber 6-0, 6-0. Summers then came through in a tough match to defeat Loudon’s Bradyn Crowder 6-4, 6-4.
Bunch won the finals 6-4, 6-4 over her teammate, Summers.
Feezell and Lowrance then lost 6-1, 6-1 to Meigs’ Emily Henry and Madison Fischer in the semifinals. Meigs’ Ashlyn Rayl and Tynsley Peaden downed Central’s Memphis Powers and Kampbell Darnell 6-3, 6-1.
In the finals, Henry and Fischer won 6-3, 6-2 over Rayl and Peaden.
Schaumburg then defeated his teammate Hall 6-3, 6-3 in the finals.
That put Central’s team into one of the two semifinal matches, where they lost to Loudon’s Devan McCombs and Keaton Harig 6-0, 6-0. In the other semifinal match Meigs’ Chris Plaster and Da’Quawn Tatum defeated Loudon’s Gonzalez and Jared Morales.
In the finals, Plaster and Tatum fell 6-3, 6-3 to McCombs and Harig.
