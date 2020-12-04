McMinn County's wrestling team lost 66-18 to Bradley Central on Tuesday.
McMinn individual wins were by Jack Boggess by pinfall at 152 pounds, Kyle Cooley by pinfall at 160 pounds and Alex Cooley by pinfall at 220 pounds.
