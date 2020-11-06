BLUEFIELD, Va. — Chloe Rootes scored a career-high four goals to lead Tennessee Wesleyan's women's soccer team to a 5-0 win at Bluefield College.
Rootes scored in the 16th and 18th minute, as the Lady Bulldogs (5-4) led 2-0 at the half. Rootes then added two more goals in the 60th and 72nd minutes. Alex Green finished off TWU's scoring in the 81st minute. Malene Duus, Katie Phillips, Julia Ruiz Vargas and Mackenzie Bunch each had an assist.
The Lady Bulldogs built a 23-1 overall shot advantage (15-1 on goal) and attempted six corner kicks to Bluefield's none.
TWU plays again 2:45 p.m. Saturday at home against Montreat College.
