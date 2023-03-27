ENGLEWOOD – Zak Derrick gave McMinn Central all the time it needed to figure out its offense.
The southpaw tossed seven strikeouts against two hits and a walk in his complete game at pitcher, and the Chargers took down Kingston 6-1 Monday at Central High School for their first District 3-2A win of the season.
“He was unbelievable. He located every single pitch, fast ball mixed it, curve ball, change-up, he did an unbelievable job,” said Chargers head coach Chris Shepherd of Derrick’s performance. “I think they had one hit with that swinging bunt that we just kind of took our time on, but golly, he did an excellent job. Our defense did an excellent job, so I’m very proud of those guys.”
McCain Baker, meanwhile, got Central (6-2, 1-2 District 3-2A) going offensively in the bottom of the first inning by drawing a lead-off walk, then stealing second base and advancing to third on a passed ball. That set him up to score the Chargers’ first run on Alex Ring’s groundout to pitcher.
Baker walked again to lead off the bottom of the third and stole two bases, setting up another easy stroll home after Ring skipped a single by the shortstop. Ring scored later that half inning after Tyler Oaks threaded a hit past the third baseman, putting Central up 3-0.
“McCain is a catalyst for us,” Shepherd said. “He’s stealing, and by two pitches he’s on third base and we’ve just got to put the ball in play.”
Kingston got its lone run in the top of the fourth after loading the bases with no outs on an infield single, a hit past the second baseman and a walk. But a double play and a Derrick strikeout averted further damage.
Central again turned to small ball to get the run back in the bottom of the fourth, after an AJ Hall single and ensuing error and a Baker bunt that allowed Hall to score from second base.
“If we figure it out, our approach, and we figure out the swings and we don’t try to sit there and try to yank everything, this team is going to be dangerous and we’re going to be really good,” Shepherd said. “But until then, we’re just going to be battling and battling and battling, and we’ve got to small-ball everybody, bunts, hit-and-runs, steals. So I’m hoping we can start swinging it here.”
Spencer Skidmore and Oaks walked in the bottom of the fifth and advanced to second and third base on a balk to set up Bryce Hammond for a two-run single into left field, extending Central’s lead to 6-1.
The Chargers play the second leg of the series 6 p.m. Tuesday at Kingston’s Legion Field. Central then returns home 5:30 p.m. Thursday for a non-district game against Greenback.
