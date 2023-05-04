ENGLEWOOD — McMinn Central head coach Chris Shepherd admitted being nervous through the Chargers’ opening game of the District 3-2A tournament, against the very rival that had its way with them the previous few years.
But this is a different year and a different Central baseball team, and the top-seeded Chargers proved it once again, jumping ahead 4-0 after the first inning and staying in control all the way to an 8-1 victory over Meigs County on Thursday at Central High School.
Zak Derrick, recently named a Co-Pitcher of the Year in the district, limited any would-be rallies from the No. 4 seed Tigers in his complete-game win. The sophomore southpaw limited Meigs to six hits and one earned run while recording three strikeouts against two walks.
“It’s always hard to get that third win, to beat somebody three times,” Shepherd said. “They’re a good ball club, and even with two outs I was a little worried. I could just see them base hit here, sneak one through here and it’s a whole different ball game. Especially if you get (Meigs County’s Payton) Armour up with guys on, you’re a little nervous. Zak did an unbelievable job in another complete-game win for him. Hat’s off to him.”
McCain Baker and Spencer Skidmore singled in sequence to lead off the bottom of the first inning, and Alex Ring followed with a double to left field to swiftly put the Chargers (18-5) ahead 2-0.
“We were aggressive in the zone. We were attacking the ball,” Shepherd said. “When he was throwing fast balls we were attacking it and not letting him get deep in the counts and getting to the breaking ball. And we were just barreling it up and finding spots.”
Derrick helped his own cause with an RBI single to get Ring home, and Tyler Oaks doubled for another run and a 4-0 Central lead.
Levi Caldwell took the loss after his one-inning start for the Tigers (15-11), and Nate Hull pitched in relief the rest of the game.
“Unfortunately today, the one thing we wanted to try to prevent was momentum going Central’s way right out of the gate, and it did,” said Meigs head coach Tyler Roberts. “Any time you fall behind 4-0 in the first inning, you know you’re fighting an uphill battle. Levi Caldwell came out ready to pitch today, but unfortunately they just hit him. He threw strikes, and they’re a good-hitting baseball team. They squared him up early and put us in a hole.”
The Tigers got their lone run across in the top of the second, which began with consecutive singles from Nate Levy and Hull. Freshman Brody Goins hit a one-out single with bases loaded to bring one run across, but the next two batters struck out and grounded out to end Meigs’ threat for more runs.
Oaks knocked his second RBI on a single in the third to increase Central’s lead to 5-1. Hunter Rayburn hit a fly ball that the Tigers’ outfielder dropped, and another Meigs error on Kensen Wilcox’s ground ball scored Rayburn to make it 6-1.
Meanwhile, Meigs put two runners on base in the fifth and sixth innings but left them stranded both times.
“Credit to us defensively and Nate Hull, coming in relief,” Roberts said. “He gave it his all and we competed. We stayed in this ball game all the way up until the end there in the sixth. We were one big hit and getting some runners on base from getting back in it and putting some pressure back on them. We just couldn’t get that big hit today. They made all their defensive plays, and Derrick just commanded the zone for them and really challenged us.”
Central continued in the winners’ bracket, where it faced No. 3 Sweetwater 5 p.m. Friday with berths in the district championship round and in the Region 2-2A tournament on the line. Sweetwater stunned No. 2 Loudon 13-5 in Thursday’s nightcap.
Win or lose, the Chargers play again Monday back at Central High School, 5 p.m. in the losers’ bracket if it lost Friday — still with a spot in the title round and region tournament on the line — or 7:15 p.m. in the first championship game if it won Friday.
“From when I started here and what these guys have accomplished the last three years, these seniors have been with me from day one and they’ve been through the rough times,” Shepherd said. “So to see these seniors being able to be one game away from a region berth, I love it for these guys. And I’m hoping we’re not done here and we can make it happen.”
Meigs, meanwhile, played the elimination game 7:15 p.m. Friday against Loudon, weather permitting. If the Tigers won Friday, they moved on to the losers’ final 5 p.m. Monday against the Central-Sweetwater loser, again with a district title round and region berth up for grabs.
“We’ve got another chance (Friday),” Roberts said. “I know it’s a lose or go home game, but I think this group’s going to come ready to go, and we’re going to give it our best effort.”
