MADISONVILLE - Meigs Middle School split a pair of games at Madisonville on Tuesday.
The Lady Tigers defeated Madisonville 39-22. Meigs was led by Annslee Maddron with 22 points while Taylor McHone added 10.
The Meigs Middle School boys lost 40-37. Tuff Ricker led Meigs with 24 points. Brody Goines was next with four points. Adam Mason, Bleu Armour and Briar Welch each had three.
