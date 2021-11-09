Landon Feggins and Danyul Belton caught Oak Ridge quarterback Hayden Tarwater making a run for the end zone just in time.
The two McMinn County linebackers raced back into position to meet Tarwater two yards short of the end zone, planting him on his back for the stop on fourth-and-goal and denying the Wildcats the potential tying or winning touchdown.
With the Cherokees taking over at their own 2-yard line with 3.2 seconds left, Caden Hester had no room for error when he took the snap from under center in the victory formation. But the kneel-down went off without a hitch, and the Tribe survived the Oak Ridge comeback attempt, winning the first-round game of the Class 5A playoffs 24-17 on Friday at Cherokee Stadium.
“It’s my favorite play. I love playing on the backside or whatever. So I just saw it coming,” Feggins said. “I saw him scramble, and I was like, I’m going to blow this guy’s head off. And we got it done and we’re moving on.”
And the Cherokees (8-3) are right back in the same round of the playoffs they were in last season, despite graduating nine offensive starters from a year ago. After a 1-3 start to this season, the Tribe is riding a seven-game winning streak.
“It’s a different team and a different situation, but we’ve put some wins together,” said McMinn coach Bo Cagle. “I think there’s a big part of this team that’s been here for three years. The seniors have been here three times, so they know what the playoffs are like and it helps to have some experience, and it helps to be there, and we’re excited to be there again.”
Now McMinn turns its attention to its second-round game 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12, at Powell, which finished the regular season ranked No. 3 in Class 5A in the final Associated Press state poll. The Panthers (9-2), who dismissed Ooltewah 42-0 in the first round, have lost only to Maryville and Knoxville Catholic this season.
It’s a challenge the sophomore Feggins is looking forward to.
“We’ve worked our butts off day in and day out, just rebuilding. We’re the underdog, and everyone doubted us,” Feggins said. “And I mentioned this in an earlier interview, but we come to play every single down. And we’re coming to play Powell. We may not play the best, but we’ll play physical.”
For the senior Belton, it is one more game of high school football, something he treasures especially after the controversial COVID-19-related ending to the Cherokees’ campaign last year.
“I’m going to play my heart out every chance I get, every game I get to play, every down I get to play,” Belton said. “I’m going to play my heart out because I’m not ready to go home yet. I’m ready to play and I’m ready to go.”
McMinn had to survive some self-inflicted adversity once again. A snap to quarterback Jayden Miller on third-and-2 sailed high, forcing Miller to fall on the fumble for lost yardage. Oak Ridge then blocked the ensuing punt of Spencer Sullins, recovering the ball at the Cherokees’ 9-yard line with 2:06 left. But the Tribe caught a break on the Wildcats’ first snap, a holding penalty that brought back what would’ve been a Jai Hundley tying or go-ahead touchdown run.
Aiden Wilson then broke through for the most critical of his three sacks Friday evening, making the Wildcats face second-and-goal from their 22.
“Their game plan was to go away from Aiden Wilson. When you saw the shifts at the first of the game, it was to go away from him,” Cagle said. “So they knew what kind of player he was. But he made great plays on both sides of the ball.”
Tarwater then completed a 15-yard pass to Elijah Rogers for a more manageable third-and-goal from the McMinn 7. A false start backed up Oak Ridge five more yards, but another completion to Hundley gained back four of those, giving the Wildcats fourth-and-goal from the 8.
Belton was getting to his spot in the end zone to defend a potential pass to Rogers, who had nine catches for 94 yards. But Belton turned his head around just in time to join Feggins for the game-saving tackle.
“Man, I really thought he was going to pass it,” Belton said. “I was really pass dropping. I thought for sure he was going to lob one up to his favorite receiver, No. 14 (Rogers). That’s where I thought it was going, so I turned around, I see he was blocked up and I see the quarterback coming. I had to go back to the play, and I was there, and I had to make it.”
The first half couldn’t have gone much better for McMinn, which started the game with a three-and-out on defense and then ended its first possession with a Cody Thompson eight-yard touchdown run.
Luke Hensley even made up for getting stripped of the ball after a catch for a lost fumble, snagging an interception on Oak Ridge’s first play after his turnover.
The Cherokees melted 6:18 off the clock with a 14-play, 92-yard drive that ended with Miller’s first touchdown run from five yards and a 14-0 lead with 3:27 before halftime. Another defensive stop and shanked Oak Ridge punt set up a 22-yard field goal from Sullins that extended the McMinn lead to 17-0 at the break.
“I thought everything just played out really well for us in the first half,” Cagle said. “We deferred, stopped them, got the ball and scored. That was a big deal to get the seven-point lead, and then our defense kept playing really good that first half, and we kept putting drives together to keep them off the field.”
But McMinn’s first two possessions of the second half went three-and-out, and Oak Ridge took advantage with a 36-yard field goal and then a touchdown drive to cut the Cherokees’ lead to 17-10 with 45 seconds left in the third quarter.
“We did good in the second half, we just put them in bad situations,” Cagle said. “It started with field position. We’re getting it inside the 20 every time, not getting first downs. And that just caused things to happen that probably shouldn’t happen.”
With momentum going against the Tribe, Miller broke free for a much-needed 59-yard touchdown run on the quarterback keeper that restored McMinn’s lead to 24-10 with 11:10 left. But Oak Ridge responded with another scoring drive, ended with Kendall Jackson’s second 1-yard touchdown plunge, to again get back within one score with 5:15 remaining.
With McMinn seeking to chew up as much time as possible, Thompson started the next drive nicely with a 12-yard run. The Cherokees got to second-and-2 before a run for no gain, the high snap and the block punt made for a nervous final two minutes.
“And I’m really proud of our guys for not giving up, because they could have,” Cagle said. “They had every bit of the momentum, and they stop up, block a punt and get the ball inside the 10. And we just had some intestinal fortitude there to stop them.”
