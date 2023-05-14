Other than a few chest bumps here and there, the Cougars’ celebration was rather muted. They did not even dogpile.
At this point, Athens City Middle School baseball just expects to be in the TMSAA state tournament.
And ACMS is going back there for the third consecutive season after cruising through both games of the Section 2-A tournament Friday and Saturday at Fisher Field in run-rule fashion.
The Cougars began Friday by scoring nine runs over the fourth and fifth innings to oust Soddy-Daisy 11-1 in five innings in the semifinal.
Then in Saturday’s sectional championship, ACMS erupted for five runs each in the second and third innings to dismiss Kingston Cherokee 11-0 in five and clinch another trip to Hendersonville.
“The expectation when we go out there is to be the best nine on the field at any given time,” said ACMS head coach Trevor Burns. “That’s what I tell them. I preach that every single day, and it’s always reset and go. And the big thing within the postseason is, no matter what we’ve done, we go back to 0-0 and we chase the first win of the season with a 1-0 mindset, and we’ve done that every single day. They come out and do a great job. Our expectation is to be there (at state), and that’s what we’re doing.”
Against Soddy-Daisy, Luke Lawson pitched all five innings, recording six strikeouts against three hits, while also hitting 1-3. Bowen Combs led the Cougars at the plate hitting 2-4 with a double and three RBIs, and Cooper Wilson batted 1-2 with an RBI and Auston Fugate 1-3.
Max Roderick tossed the five-inning shutout against Cherokee on Saturday, also with six strikeouts against three hits. Roderick was also 1-1 at bat with an RBI.
Combs and Wilson again led the Cougars at bat, with Combs hitting 2-2 with four RBIs and Wilson 2-3 with two doubles. Bo Barnett also hit 1-2 with an RBI.
“I pride ourselves on pitching and defense. Throwing the ball across the plate, giving us a chance, not a lot of walks, not a lot of passed balls,’ Burns said. “And I will say we are very sound in throwing the ball across the plate, playing good defense, and then we put pressure on guys. We put the ball in play very well. We really hit well this season. We’ve just done all four parts of the game really well.”
The Cougars will be bringing their most veteran team yet to Drakes Creek Park in Hendersonville, with nine eighth graders who have made state all three years of middle school baseball: Roderick, Lawson, Wilson, Combs, Auston and Jaxen Fugate, Boston Montooth, Brody Watson and Tucker Brewer.
ACMS will begin 2:30 p.m. CDT Friday, May 19, against Unicoi Middle in the Class A state semifinals. If the Cougars win, they play the state championship game 12:30 p.m. Saturday against the winner between Martin Middle and E.O. Coffman Middle.
If ACMS loses Friday, it plays the consolation game 10 a.m. Saturday.
“I think they’re a little more prepared, and they’re definitely going to be the most veteran team in Hendersonville next week since they’ve been there, it’s their third time in a row,” Burns said. “They know what it’s like, they know the park we’re going to, they know the area, and they do a really good job setting their sights on what they want to do. So I think we’re confident, we’ve got a good a shot as ever, and I’m excited to see what happens.”
