Noah Glenn figured he had some growing up to do and had even taken a year off from football to do it.
The maturity he developed, along with his improvement on the field, paid off with that long-desired opportunity to play college football. The McMinn County senior signed a letter of intent Friday to continue his education and football career at Maryville College.
“This is something I’ve always wanted, and the fact I was able to get there and everything, it’s a different type of feeling, I’m not going to lie,” Glenn said.
“It’s something I always wanted as a kid. I wanted it for so long, and now that it’s here and I have it, I’m just excited.”
Glenn had stepped back from football his sophomore year of high school before returning to the Cherokees for his last two years.
“That decision, I felt like it was something I had to do to grow as a person,” Glenn said. “I was very immature then and didn’t see eye to eye with certain things. So I feel like taking that off was something that, it was for the best.”
And that new perspective made Glenn a presence on the field, as well, especially for his senior season with the Cherokees. Playing wide receiver on offense and cornerback on defense, Glenn’s emergence in the former helped the Tribe to an 8-4 season and advancement to the second round of the Class 5A playoffs.
For his senior season, Glenn led McMinn in receiving yards with 409, and his 25 catches and three receiving touchdowns were second on the team in both categories. Glenn was also key on kickoff and punt returns, with his 606 all-purpose yards fourth on the Tribe.
Glenn’s development both on and off the field were things head coach Bo Cagle noticed, too.
“First and foremost, he took care of what he needed to in school,” Cagle said. “If we have a problem here, it’s getting people in school sometimes when they’re great players. But he’s obviously taken care of his things in school and done well in the classroom to give himself an opportunity to play past high school, first and foremost.
“And then you become a good football player, too. So with his development and throughout the years just improving and getting better, he’s been a vital part of our team on both sides of the ball and special teams, as well. And he’ll go up there and be a good player, too.”
Glenn had his recruitment down to two finalists, Maryville College and Tusculum University, before making his commitment to the NCAA Division III Scots final. With the 2018 USA South conference championship on Maryville’s recent resume, Glenn is eager to help the Scots add to that legacy.
“When I went on a visit to Maryville, it just felt like home,” said Glenn, who intends to major in exercise science. “Everything was perfect. One, it’s close to home, as well, and I see that they’re a championship team. They like to win and everything, and that’s what I’m all about. So I’m ready to go there and get to work.”
With the step up in competition for college football, Glenn realizes he will have to work that much harder to see the field as soon as possible.
“I’ve definitely got to come in with a great attitude and get to work right away,” Glenn said. “As far as workout goes, I need to get back on my workout grind and do everything right. As far as football, it’s a never-ending story there. It’s always working and getting in there and doing everything I need to do. And keep my grades up and everything else.”
Glenn said Maryville recruited him as a wide receiver, but if he gets counted on to play both ways, as he did at McMinn, then he is eager to do so.
“If I can go and play both, I almost definitely feel like both sides of the ball, I want to be that dual-threat type of athlete,” Glenn said.
As he gets the next phase of his football career started, Glenn said he will remember how close the team and coaches were at McMinn during its recent run of success. During Glenn’s last two years, the Cherokees have gone 18-5 overall with two region runner-up finishes and two runs to the second round of the playoffs.
“I feel like when we all came together, it’s just different,” Glenn said. “As a family, the fact that we were able to come in and accomplish so many things together is something I’ll always remember.”
