DECATUR – Meigs County bounced back from a surprise loss last week to earn a 10-5 victory over Sequoyah in an elimination bracket game on Monday in the District 5-AA Tournament.
The Tigers were ahead in a 5-2 contest before exploding for five runs in the sixth inning.
Defense led the Tigers down last week in Meigs’ loss to Sweetwater as the Tigers committed six errors. This time the defense came through to shut down a Sequoyah rally. The Chiefs had the bases loaded in the fifth inning, but a double play helped limit the damage.
“I’m proud of them all,” Meigs Coach Tyler Roberts said. “Any time you face an elimination game there is a lot of pressure, but the boys rose to the challenge. They wanted another chance at Sweetwater and they earned it.”
While the offense put up 10 runs, senior pitcher Will Meadows stepped up to earn the win.
“He came to my office after the Sweetwater game and asked for another opportunity to pitch,” Roberts said. “He wanted the baseball and that’s what leaders do.”
The win puts the Tigers (18-5) in the losers’ bracket finals tonight at 5:30 p.m. against Sweetwater (12-15).
A win tonight against Sweetwater not only puts them in the district tournament championship game, but it also qualifies the Tigers for the region tournament.
Meigs 10, Sequoyah 5
The Tigers pushed across a single run in the first inning. Logan Carroll led off with a single and advanced to third on a bunt single by Meadows. An RBI groundout by Payton Armour brought home Carroll.
Meigs then put up three more runs in the third to make it 4-0.
Carroll laced a one-out single and Meadows followed that with another base hit.
Then, with two outs, Matthew Boshears drew an important walk to load the bases. That was critical as the next batter, Conner Mason, sliced a double to the wall to clear the bases and put Meigs up 4-0.
The Tigers added another run in the fourth when Matthew Kraskouskas singled and later scored from third on a wild pitch to make it 5-0.
The Chiefs attempted to rally in the top of the fifth inning as the first three batters singled and a run scored on an error. Another run came home on a bases-loaded walk to cut Meigs’ lead to 5-2.
Sequoyayh was looking for more, but then Meadows fielded a hard-hit ball back up the middle to the pitcher. Meadows threw it home to Carroll for one out and Carroll cut down the runner at first for a double play.
Meadows then struck out the next batter for the third out and limited Sequoyah to just two runs.
One inning later, in the sixth, the Tigers blew the game open with five more runs.
Sequoyah struck out the first two Meigs batters, but the Chiefs had to change pitchers. The next Chief pitcher was greeted rudely.
Carroll singled and a wild pitch put him on second base. Meadows was intentionally walked and Armour drew a walk to load the bases.
A Sequoyah error scored two runs to make it 7-2. Mason was then hit by a pitch to load the bases and then Jackson Shaver was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, giving him an RBI.
A single by Ethan Meadows brought home a pair of runs to make it 10-2 and put the Tigers in control.
The Chiefs rallied a bit with three runs in the seventh, but it was too little, too late as the Tigers ended the game with a fly out.
The top of the order hit well for the Tigers as Carroll finished with three hits, Will Meadows had two and Armour had one hit and a walk. Boshears drew an important walk and also hit a ball that resulted in an error and two Meigs runs.
The Tigers finished with nine hits, including doubles by Carroll and Mason.
Mason drove in three runs while Ethan Meadows had two RBIs and Shaver and Armour each had one.
Meadows pitched all seven innings and picked up the win. He surrendered five runs on 11 hits while striking out one and walking three.
