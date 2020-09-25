It was a bad night all around for the McMinn Central girls’ soccer team on Thursday.
The team bus was 15 minutes late arriving at East Hamilton because of a wreck on I-75. The rain, which started out as a hard drizzle, got harder as the game wore on and made for a very sloppy field.
One top of that, and most importantly, the Lady Hurricanes showed they are a solid team with a 3-0 victory over the Chargerettes.
Central trailed only 1-0 at the half, but East Hamilton added a pair of goals in the second half to earn the win.
That loss by Central pretty much gives East Hamilton the regular season district title as both the Chargerettes and the Lady Hurricanes are heavily favored in their remaining district matches.
“We played better in the first half. In the second half, well this is virtually unplayable conditions,” Central Coach Travis Tuggle said. “I think that got to us a little bit. I think maybe on a better day with better conditions we may have been a little more competitive. I thought we played really well in the first half and then we started standing around a little bit and not moving around as much. We had a hard time getting possession.”
Tuggle said his team, which features a lot of younger players, sometimes has trouble bouncing back once they get behind. But he thought his team’s effort was good in the opening half against a much bigger team.
“I thought we did really well to play against a team with twice our school population that next year will be a AAA team,” Tuggle said. “It’s a good rivalry. I am really going to miss them being in our district.”
That said, Tuggle wants a rematch.
“There is no reason why we can’t finish second in the district and come back and beat them in the district championship under better conditions,” Tuggle said.
The Chargerettes will face another district foe in Sequoyah this Saturday at 10 a.m. at Bicentennial Park.
East Hamilton 3, Central 0
The first half went back and forth and Central had some scoring chances. Probably the best chance came shortly before East Hamilton scored its first goal.
Savannah Miller had a point-blank shot, but it was blocked on a nice play by a Lady Hurricane center back.
Shortly after that, an East Hamilton midfielder made a nice pass to a Lady Hurricane forward. The pass met her on the run and she scored on a breakaway goal.
The half ended with Central behind 1-0, but it easily could have been tied.
As the second half started that steady hard drizzle became almost a downpour at times, making field conditions sloppy at best.
East Hamilton controlled possession in the second half.
Whenever Central got the ball deep in East Hamilton territory a Lady Hurricane was able to knock the ball away or back to the other side of the field.
Likely the best chance Central had in the second half was Kellan Baker at the top of the box trying to use her speed to get around the defender, but East Hamilton was able to knock the ball away to end the threat.
The Lady Hurricanes, however, controlled the ball for most of the second half and scored twice, once early in the second half and another about halfway through. East Hamilton later had a fourth goal waived off either for offsides or a foul.
The clock was not operating so the goal times are estimates.
The statistics bear out how much East Hamilton controlled the game in the second half. The Lady Hurricanes outshot the Chargerettes 19-4 and took 11 corners compared to just one for Central.
One bright spot for Central was the play of goalie Stonie Fox, who made 13 saves.
Despite the loss, Tuggle was happy with his team’s play, especially in the first half. Even though they are heavily favored against Sequoyah, it’s still an important game since it’s a district contest.
“I’m proud of the effort the girls gave under terrible conditions,” Tuggle said. “We just have to rest up and get ready for Saturday.”
