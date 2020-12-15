DECATUR - Meigs Middle School split a pair of games at Lenoir City on Monday.
The Lady Tigers lost 34-27. Kaydence Schaumburg led Meigs Middle with nine points.
It was better news for the the Meigs Middle boys as the Tigers escaped with a 28-26 victory. Daylen Spradling scored 11 points and Tuff Ricker added seven. Nate Powell finished with five points.
