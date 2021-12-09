CROSSVILLE — The McMinn Central Chargerettes pulled out a victory at Cumberland County despite not playing their best game.
The Central girls were behind most of the way, took the lead in the second half and then hung on for the 53-47 win.
“We got off to another slow start,” Chargerettes Coach Johnny Morgan said. “They pressed us and we didn’t handle it well. Our defense kept us in it. We didn’t play great defense, by any means, but our defense kept us in it. We only had 18 points in the first half, of course, they only had 21.”
The last two quarters, Central played better. The Chargerettes led 33-31 after three quarters and outscored the Lady Jets 20-16 in the fourth quarter to come away with the win.
“The second half we simply played better,” Morgan said. “We didn’t let them just drive in and hit layups. We just played better. It was a good win for us, they have a good team.”
The boys did not play, but both the girls and boys will be back in action on Friday as the Chargers and Chargerettes travel to Tellico. Tuesday’s win was Morgan’s 993rd high school win.
“I only care about the next win and that’s (hopefully) on Friday,” Morgan said. “Tellico has had a good team the past couple of years and it’s a district game, so that’s a big game.”
The Chargerettes also scored nine points in the second quarter. Masingale, Kellan Baker and Reagan Baker each made field goals with Buckner hitting two more free throws and Masingale making one.
Cumberland led 21-18 at the half.
The Chargerettes found a bit of an offensive spark in the second half, outscoring Cumberland 35-26 after the break.
After being behind for much of the game, the Chargerettes outscored the Lady Jets 15-10 in the third quarter and took the lead.
Kellan Baker hit a pair of third quarter treys and Carlee Rule hit one ‘3’ as well. Masingale added two buckets and Bystry had one.
Central went to the final period ahead 33-31.
Masingale and Kara Crabtree each hit two baskets in the fourth along with one bucket by Buckner.
The Chargerettes hit their free throws down the stretch, making 10 out of 15 free throws in the fourth quarter to preserve the 53-47 victory.
Masingale scored seven fourth quarter points and topped Central’s scorers with 16 on the night. Kellan Baker added 11 points.
The Chargerettes had seven players score on the night.
