Admittance to sporting events around Tennessee will continue to be restricted until the end of February, but now a few more people can attend than before.
Gov. Bill Lee issued Executive Order No. 74 on Tuesday, which extends the attendance restrictions that have been in place since December from the previous order No. 70, which are intended to address the recent escalation of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The new order, which began on Tuesday and will remain in effect through Feb. 27, now allows grandparents of athletes and all teachers to attend games.
All other existing restrictions remain in place, limiting attendance otherwise to game, school and facility administrators, athletics officials, coaches and team personnel, parents, guardians, immediate household members, and media, scouting personnel and first responders acting in their professional capacity.
Cheerleading and dance teams are still not permitted to attend sports events. According to a press release Tuesday, the TSSAA said it inquired about cheerleading and dance teams regarding the updated order, but was notified that the order retains those restrictions.
"Our understanding from the Governor’s Office is that this provision was a risk-based decision at this critical time based on the best medical and CDC information and guidance available regarding the spread of COVID-19 primarily through respiratory droplets, with cheerleading posing a particularly high degree of risk because it involves projected voices within a confined indoor space for an extended period of time," the TSSAA said in its press release.
The updated order also continues to mandate at least six feet of separation between people not of the same household at all events.
The extension of the attendance restrictions now covers the TSSAA bowling state tournament taking place from Tuesday through Saturday in Smyrna, the dual wrestling state championships Feb. 6 in Williamson County and the wrestling state tournament Feb. 18-20 in Chattanooga.
The restrictions will also last through all basketball district tournaments, which must be completed by Feb. 24, and at least the first-round region tournament games scheduled for Feb. 26 for the girls and Feb. 27 for the boys.
All district and region basketball tournament games will be played at higher seeds this year.
