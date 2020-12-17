McMinn United swept Boyd-Buchanan Monday with the high school swim team winning 129-47 and the middle school team earning a 127-34 victory.
The swim team is scheduled to hit the pools again on Monday ??. All home swim meets are at the Athens-McMinn Family YMCA.
Results from Monday’s high school meet are as follows:
200 Medley Relay: McMinn
Girls 200 freestyle: 1. Sarah Stansell.
Boys 200 freestyle: No local swimmers
Girls 200 Individual Medley: 2. Hannah Neudigate.
Boys 200 Individual Medley: 1. Nate Selander.
Girls 50 Freestyle: 1. Bayli Hope; 2. Jade Lavariega ; 4. Danna Lavariega.
Boys 50 Freestyle: 1. Brady Adams; 2. Gage Neudigate.
Girls 100 Butterfly: 1. Erin Lake.
Boys 100 Butterfly: 1. 2. Brady Adams; 3. Nate Selander.
Girls 100 Freestyle: 2. Sarah Stansell; 3. Leslie Traucht ; 4. Jade Lavariega.
Boys 100 Freestyle: 1. Brady Adams; 2. Gage Neudigate.
Girls 500 Freestyle: No entries
Boys 500 Freestye: 1. Nate Selander.
Girls 200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Boyd-Buchanan; 2. McMinn United.
Boys 200 Freestyle Relay: No entries.
Girls 100 Backstroke 1. Erin Lake; 2. Hannah Neudigate.
Boys 100 Backstroke: No entries.
Girls 100 Breastroke; 1. Leslie Traucht; 2. Bayli Hope; 3. Danna Lavariega.
Boys 100 Breastroke: 1. Gage Neudigate.
Girls 400 Freestyle Relay: 1. McMinn
Boys 400 Freestyle Relay: 1. No entries.
Results from the middle school meet are as follows:
Girls 200 Medley Relay: 1. McMinn United; 2. Boyd-Buchanan
Boys 200 Medley Relay: 1. McMinn Unigted; 2. Boyd-Buchanan
Girls 200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Anna Natter.
Boys 200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Trevin Wade.
Girls 100 Individual Medley: 1. Brooke Pacheco; 3. Nikita Gabel.
Boys 100 Individual Medley: 1. Jack Goodin.
Girls 50 Freestyle: 1. Brooke Pacheco.
Boys 50 Freestyle: 1. Bryson Lake; 2. Jude Ledford; 3. Winston Coffey.
Girls 50 Butterfly: 1. Anna Natter.
Boys 50 Butterfly: 1. Bryson Lake; 2. Jeremy Schulze.
Girls 50 Backstroke: 1. Aubri Payne.
Boys 50 Backstroke: 1. Winston Coffey.
Girls 100 Freestyle: 1. Aubri Payne.
Boys 100 Freestyle: 1. Jude Ledford; 2. Jeremy Schulze.
Girls 50 Breastroke: 1. Bailey Long; 3. Nikita Gabel.
Boys 50 Breastroke: 1. Jack Goodin; 2. Trevin Wade.
Girls 200 Freestyle Relay: 1. McMinn United.
Boys 200 Freestyle Relay: 1. McMinn United.
