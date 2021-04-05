CLEVELAND – McMinn County and McMinn Central track and field competed in the Lee University Invite on Friday, highlighted by a fifth-place team finish from the McMinn girls.
Two McMinn throwers got first-place marks: Shaniah McClendon in the girls' shot put (35 feet, 11 inches) and Caleb Johnson in the boys' discus (131'9", personal record). McClendon, a senior, was also second in the discus (93'5"), and Johnson, a junior, fourth in the shot put (39'0.45").
The McMinn girls' 4x800-meter relay team of Aubrey Pickel, Tate Crayne, Ryan Pope and Xiu Xiu Robinson placed second with a time of 12:01.77.
Central freshman Maddox Mayfield stood out with a fourth-place finish in the girls' 200-meter dash (27.44 seconds) and fifth place in the 100m (13.12 seconds, PR). Central junior Jonah Adams placed sixth in the boys' 1600-meter run with a PR time of 4:57.39.
Other standout performances for McMinn were Lillian Fillyaw fourth in girls' shot put (28'0.5"), Micah Underdown fifth in the boys' 3200m run (11:14.91, PR), freshman Regan Warner fourth in girls' 400m dash (1:08.54 PR), Pope fifth in girls' 400m (1:08.80, season best), Crayne fourth in girls' 3200m (13:34.19 PR) and Pickel fifth in girls' 300m hurdles (53:25).
The McMinn boys placed ninth out of 13 teams, the Central girls in a tie for 10th out of 12 teams, and the Central boys in 13th.
McMinn will host its home meet 4 p.m. Tuesday at McMinn County High School, with Central also participating.
