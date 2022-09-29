McMinn County returned to its winning ways in Week 7 Sequoyah Youth Conference football action.
The Cherokees swept all four games against Tellico Plains on Saturday, Sept. 24, at Cherokee Stadium.
Meigs County went 2-2 against Sweetwater at Jewell Field, with the Tigers’ two younger age groups victorious and their two older teams taking losses.
McMinn Central was swept in all four of its games in Etowah against Lenoir City.
All three area youth football programs are on the road for Week 8 action this Saturday, Oct. 1. McMinn travels to Vonore, Central visits Loudon, and Meigs is at Tellico. Action starts at 10 a.m. this week, beginning with the Super Crickets.
Coaches from the McMinn, Central and Meigs youth programs are encouraged to turn in more detailed game reports, including statistics and scoring plays, from their games to The Daily Post-Athenian. The DPA sports department will also accept photographs from games involving any of the three area youth football programs.
Reports and photos can be emailed to sports@dailypostathenian.com. The deadline for those is 5 p.m. Wednesday every week.
Reports turned in for Week 7 are as follows:
Cutters – McMinn 30, Tellico 0: Rylan Killebrew ran four times for a team-high 115 yards and three touchdowns and also went 2-6 passing for 28 yards, including a two-point conversion. Major Harrison added 112 rushing yards and a touchdown on just three carries. Porter Grueber ran for 43 yards and a touchdown on four carries and also ran in two two-point conversions. Neyland Patterson ran two times for 11 yards and one two-pointer.
DJ Stoudemire caught one pass for two yards and one two-point conversion, and Santiago Hurst caught a pass for 26 yards.
On defense, Harrison, Jasiah Jackson and Roman Goins each recorded three solo and two assisted tackles. Killebrew, Bryce Cagle, Noah Dake, Lee Parris and Maddox Melton all tallied two solo tackles, with Melton also picking up a sack and assisting on three tackles and Parris assisting on two tackles. Deion Sanders and Stoudemire each recorded one sack. Grueber, Felix Robles, Hurst and Chandler McLemore each picked up one solo tackle. Parker McDonald and Stoudemire also assisted on one tackle each.
Full Week 7 results are as follows:
Super Crickets
McMinn 30, Tellico 8
Lenoir City 20, Central 0
Meigs 32, Sweetwater 0
Bradley 42, Loudon 8
Dayton 44, Madisonville 36
Polk 30, Vonore 8
Crickets
McMinn 8, Tellico 0
Lenoir City 26, Central 6
Meigs 14, Sweetwater 0
Bradley 30, Loudon 0
Dayton 32, Madisonville 0
Vonore 32, Polk 8
Hoppers
McMinn 12, Tellico 6
Lenoir City 20, Central 8
Sweetwater 24, Meigs 0
Bradley 6, Loudon 0
Dayton 36, Madisonville 0
Vonore 30, Polk 0
Cutters
McMinn 30, Tellico 0
Lenoir City 28, Central 0
Sweetwater 38, Meigs 6
Bradley 20, Loudon 6
Dayton 38, Madisonville 0
Vonore 36, Polk 0
