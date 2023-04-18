SWEETWATER – Enough good things came together for McMinn Central softball to break into the win column for the first time this spring, and in a District 3-2A road game, at that.
The Lady Chargers jumped ahead of and held off a reeling Sweetwater team for a 9-6 victory Monday at Sweetwater High School.
Lily Graves doubled for two runs in the top of the second inning to put Central (1-12, 1-7 District 3-2A) ahead 2-1. The Lady Wildcats answered with two go-ahead runs in the bottom of the second, but the Lady Chargers answered with three more in the third to go ahead to stay.
Central out-hit Sweetwater 9-8 and also committed only one error.
"I told the girls the thing that finally did it was that we didn't give up the big inning," said Lady Chargers head coach Britt Shaw. "The most runs they got in a single inning was two, so that's been our problem was giving up five or six in one innings. We kept them from doing that, we made the plays when we needed to, and our bats finally came along. So it's like everything coming together at once to finally get that win."
Mirra Freeman hit a solo home run in the top of the fourth to extend Central's lead to 6-3.
Sweetwater (3-8, 1-7), which is on a four-game losing streak, got within 6-5 after a two-run bottom of the fourth, but the Lady Chargers answered with a Jayme Tiberio RBI double in the sixth, then another RBI double from Graves and RBI single from Meadow Hess to secure the win.
Tiberio finished the game batting 3-5 with two doubles and an RBI, Graves 2-3 with a double and team-high four RBIs, Hess 2-4 with two RBIs, Jaxyn Hawn 2-4 with an RBI and Freeman 1-3 with a homer and an RBI.
The Lady Chargers are back home 5:30 p.m. Thursday against Knoxville West in non-district play, then play a rematch with Sweetwater 5:30 p.m. Monday, April 24, at home, with an opportunity to move out of the bottom spot in the District 3-2A standings.
"It puts us in a place where we can still push up the ranks a little bit here," Shaw said. "Us and Sweetwater will be fighting to not be in that last place, so we've got them again Monday. So with that, that's going to be a big game for us there."
