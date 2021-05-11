OOLTEWAH – With the District 5-AAA championship game going four extra innings, McMinn County coach Matt Ray figured whoever finally put runners on base first would come out the winner.
Unfortunately for the Cherokees, that was Bradley Central. The Tribe helped out the Bears in the bottom of the 11th inning with errors that put runners at the corners with no outs.
Ray intentionally walked the next batter to load the bases for the force out at home, but Bradley’s Iverson Vasquez bounced a single past third base and sent McMinn to a heartbreaking 6-5 defeat in 11 innings Monday at Ooltewah High School.
The loss denied the Cherokees (17-12-1) what would’ve been their first district title since 2009.
“We didn’t expect anything different,” Ray said. “It was going down to the wire. And you play a team like Bradley in a situation like this, every out matters, every pitch matters. We knew it would come down to one run, somebody squeezing in the last inning, just something crazy to win. it’s not the outcome we wanted, but our guys battled. We battled, and it just didn’t go the way we planned or the way that we wanted.”
McMinn had plated the game’s first run in the top of the first inning, with Will Harris beating the throw to first base for a single, stealing second and advancing on a passed ball to third base before Sam Goodin batted him in with his base bit.
But the Bears (21-11) answered with three runs in the bottom of the first, which Dakota Peace led off with a double. An error scored Bradley’s first run, and Daniel Cox boomed a two-run home run over the left center fence, putting McMinn in a 3-1 hole.
Andrew Beavers hit an RBI single in the top of the second, but Bradley answered in the bottom of that inning by loading the bases with one out and scratching one across to restore a two-run lead.
The Cherokees went small ball for the top of the fifth inning, with a Bears error on Will Grimmett’s bunt putting him on second base. Harris and Goodin executed sacrifice bunts, the latter for an RBI. Hayden Frank had drawn a walk in between those bunts, and he stole third base and then scored on a passed ball to even McMinn up with Bradley at 4-4.
Bradley went back ahead in the bottom of the sixth on a passed ball, but the Tribe responded with the tying run in the top of the seventh, beginning with a Harris single and an error on the play that put him on second. Goodin then skipped a hit past shortstop to tie the game at 5-5.
Ollie Akens recorded six strikeouts against five hits, one walk and three earned runs in his six-inning start. Andrew Ronne (L) relieved Akens in the bottom of the seventh inning and sent the Bears off in order, sending the game into extra innings.
Ronne allowed only one Bradley runner on base from the eighth through 10th innings, and McMinn put that runner out as part of a double play to get out of the eighth. However, the Cherokees couldn’t get any more runners on base from the eighth through the 11th innings against Bradley’s Jasper Flowers (W), who relieved starter Gavin Burnette in the sixth.
“I’m going to give credit to Bradley,” Ray said. “They pitched us very, very well in the situations that came up. And we just weren’t able to get our timing and get something going.”
McMinn’s errors in the bottom of the 11th were on a ground ball to the second baseman and an errant throw after a bunt, the costliest two of the Tribe’s four errors Monday.
“Guys have made those plays all day,” Ray said. “And it is what is. It’s baseball. We’ll get better from it, and we’ll be ready to rock and roll on Monday (in region).”
The Cherokees have the rest of the week off and will begin the Region 3-AAA tournament on the road Monday, May 17, with the game time still to be determined. McMinn will travel to the champion of the opposite District 6-AAA, which will be either Cookeville or Warren County. Those two teams play for their district title today.
McMinn has already played one of those teams during the regular season, a 5-3 loss to Cookeville during the Playing for a Cure weekend tournament in March.
“I honestly don’t care who we play,” Ray said. “I think if we continue to swing the bats a little bit, I think we match up with whoever we play. It’ll be all hands on deck. We’ve got to win on Monday, and if we win Monday, it guarantees you two more games. So Monday is a must-win.”
