A tough win over a perennial state tournament participant was just how the Lady Cherokees wanted to finish their preseason.
Kylee Hockman scored twice, McMinn County limited a deadly Maryville attack led by Tennessee commit Kayla Barr, and the Lady Tribe came away with a 2-1 scrimmage win over the Lady Rebels on Tuesday at the Kerr Family Complex.
McMinn bounced back from a 3-0 loss in its first scrimmage Thursday at Powell. With new head coach Arielle Hansford preparing to begin her first season at the helm, the Lady Cherokees have been trying players in new positions and roles this preseason.
And Hansford liked the way the team responded, even with several of them getting banged up Tuesday. Hansford specifically mentioned Lyndy Arsenault stepping into the role of a starter in the backfield and goalkeeper Bella Hooper making some big saves.
“Every single player on the field tonight really stepped up and played defense first, and that’s why we won this game, because everybody on the field really bought in and that’s why we got the result that we did,” Hansford said.
“We lost some of the starters from last year, and we’ve had to adjust to playing different positions and different roles. And tonight specifically we had a few big injuries during the game, but they were able to come back on, and our team adjusted during those period when we needed them to. Our center back Kyndal Rollo got injured and we had Lainey (Buchanan) stepping up to play center back, so it was just a team win and everybody really stepped up and really bought into our team tonight.”
Both of Hockman’s goals came on the counterattack, with Mackenzie Howard and Abbey Whaley delivering an assist each.
McMinn led 1-0 at halftime, before Barr finally got loose and scored on a corner kick to tie the scrimmage with 18 minutes left. But Hockman answered back with about six minutes remaining, and the Lady Tribe defense held the rest of the way.
“Our back line completely shut her (Barr) down, an I was really proud of that and that performance because it is not easy to defend a Division I-level player out there, and we did it,” Hansford said. “So I’m really proud of our back line and our defensive midfielders, everybody really stepped up and helped shut her down.”
While the Lady Cherokees lost just four seniors from last year’s team, three of those seniors happened to be the program’s all-time scoring and assists leader Allison Hansford, dominant and versatile midfielder Addie Smith and defensive captain Kendall Heath, all of whom helped lead McMinn to TSSAA state tournament appearances the last two years.
With the goal of a third straight trip to the big dance, a scrimmage win over a Maryville program that has reached the state tournament five of the last seven years gives the Lady Tribe some momentum heading into their regular season, which begins 7 p.m. Aug. 18 at home against Signal Mountain.
“A game like tonight really gave us coaches a lot of confidence into the season because I saw a team that wanted to play and fight for each other, and it wasn’t about any one individual player on the field,” Hansford said. “Every single person stepped up and it was just beautiful soccer.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.