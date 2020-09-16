DECATUR — Meigs faces one of its top challengers in its race for another district title as Rockwood visits Decatur on Friday night.
All district games are important and as one of the Tigers’ top challengers along with Oneida, this one could have even more playoff implications as two Region 2-2A wins puts the Tigers in good shape to reach the playoffs.
“You win two region games, you have a good shot at the playoffs,” Meigs County Coach Jason Fitzgerald said. “We talk all the time about the four most important games are Rockwood, Cumberland Gap, Oneida and Wartburg, those are our region games. So this is a very important game coming up in Decatur Friday night.”
Game time is 7:30 p.m. As of Tuesday afternoon there were still tickets available. They are $7 and will be on sale at the school office through Friday. There will be no tickets sold at the gate on Friday night.
Some fans would believe this should be an easy game for the Tigers since Sweetwater defeated Rockwood 34-13 and Meigs upended Sweetwater 27-7, but Fitzgerald said that would be a wrong assumption.
“You have to watch out when you assume,” Fitzgerald said. “You can’t ever look at scores and compare those. You just have to look at the football teams and Rockwood is a solid football team with a lot of good players.”
Two of the players Fitzgerald mentioned to watch for are on the offensive line in center Gavin Evans (No. 52) and tackle Jackson Kelly (69).
Fitzgerald believes all games are determined by who wins at the line of scrimmage, but that is even more so against a running team like Rockwood.
This year, Rockwood has a new quarterback in Dryston Turner, a 5’10, 175-pound sophomore who moved in from Kentucky.
“He’s a really good athlete that can throw the ball downfield,” Fitzgerald said. “You have to keep him hemmed up because he can get out and run with it. He’s a true dual-threat quarterback. We’ve got to contain him in the run game and try to not let him have a lot of time to throw the ball.”
Joining Turner in the backfield are running backs Jaiden Hannibal, Dakota Walkdo and Octavious Worthy. Worthy is a big back while the other two are smaller backs who are good at making tacklers miss.
“Our biggest concern is just tackling them in space and winning the line of scrimmage,” Fitzgerald said. “They have good athletes so we have to be able to tackle in space. On offense we have to win the line of scrimmage.”
Rockwood has a lot of experience this year and Rockwood fans are hoping their Tigers can challenge the Meigs Tigers this year.
“They have 16 returning starters returning from this year, the most of anybody in the district,” Fitzgerald said. “They feel like this is their year. We are going to have to play good football on Friday night.”
Of course, with COVID-19 around there is no telling who is going to be ready to play on Friday.
“It’s Tuesday and everybody is ready to go,” Fitzgerald said. “I’ll tell you (who can play) right before the game on Friday.”
