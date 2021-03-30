ENGLEWOOD – Nothing summed up McMinn Central's recent struggles more than a dropped fly ball in the outfield at the worst time in the game.
That error with two outs in the top of the sixth sent home three go-ahead runs for Alcoa, leading to an 8-5 loss for the Chargers on Monday at McMinn Central High School.
Central (1-6) committed five errors in the game, three of those in that top of the sixth, which it had entered after rallying to a 5-4 lead half an inning before.
“They've got to expect to win. They don't expect to win; they hope to win, but they don't expect to win,” said Chargers coach Chris Shepherd. “We have to get that swagger that we got this game and we're going to make plays. The ball's coming to me every single time, and I'm going to make the play, I'm going to do what coach has taught me, and we're going to get out of this.
“I hope the ball doesn't come to me, and then it does, and that's when we mess up. We've got to change our mentality. We've got to expect to win, and it's been this way for too long. The hoping to win. We're not doing that any more.”
The Chargers could not mount another rally after, putting only one more runner on base in the bottom of the sixth and seventh innings via a walk of Silas Ward.
Luke Morris took the loss despite surrendering just three hits and one walk in his 3 2/3 innings of relief on the mound. None of the four runs against him were earned. Alex Ring started at pitcher for 3 1/3 innings.
“I thought pitching was a lot better,” Shepherd said. “We got into the zone, we pounded the zone, we were working in and mixing well. Luke and Alex did an unbelievable job, and I'm proud of them.”
Alcoa scored a run each in the top of the second and third innings on a Jonah Burchfield RBI hit and a passed ball, respectively. The Chargers cut into that two-run lead in the bottom of the third inning when McCain Baker, who reached base on a walk, stole third base and then headed home on a misfire to third from the catcher.
Thai Love sailed a two-run home run over the left field fence in the top of the fourth inning to increase Alcoa's lead to 4-1.
But Malachi Martin and Ring drew walks and Baker beat out the throw from shortstop to first base for a single that loaded the bases for Central with one out in the bottom of the fifth. Elijah Reno then got hit by a pitch, giving Martin a free trip home for the Chargers.
A wild pitch delivered Central another run, cutting the deficit to 4-3, and then Silas Ward lined up a double to the left corner of the outfield to drive in the go-ahead runners and put the Chargers up 5-4.
But that lead didn't last, with a dropped pop and a hit batter helping Alcoa load the bases in the top of the sixth with one out. Central's second error of the half inning, a bad throw from third base to home on the force out attempt, scored Alcoa's tying run. That was before the Chargers' third error of the frame on Ethan Hettmansberger's fly ball to center field proved to lose the game.
“All four of those runs were unearned, they shouldn't have happened,” Shepherd said. “You look at the score right there and it's a 5-4 game and we win. Cleveland was the same way, tonight was the same way, and we just can't play catch. And it's routine stuff. It wasn't even the hard stuff. It's catching balls and throwing baseballs, and we're struggling at that.”
The Chargers play again at home 5:30 p.m. today against Tennessee Christian Preparatory School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.