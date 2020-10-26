BARBOURVILLE, Ky. — Tennessee Wesleyan's women's soccer team won its third straight match Saturday, defeating Union College 2-1 on the road.
Chloe Rootes scored both goals for the Lady Bulldogs (4-3) in the 31st and 57th minutes. Cristina Escrig assisted on Rootes' second goal. Union spoiled the shutout in the 75th minute.
TWU outshot Union 13-9 overall and 7-5 on goal.
Both men's and women's soccer teams play again on Wednesday at Point University.
